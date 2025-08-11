Coterie Insurance Welcomes Tech Visionaries Mike Albert and Allan Egbert to Senior Leadership Team

APPLETON, Wis., Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coterie Insurance (Coterie), a tech-enabled, data-powered managing general agent (MGA), is pleased to announce the addition of two collaborators and respected industry leaders—Mike Albert and Allan Egbert—to the company’s senior leadership team as Chief Technology Officer and Chief Platform Officer, respectively.

Albert and Egbert have advised Coterie since early 2025 and are well known throughout the industry as the co-founders of Ask Kodiak, a bootstrapped insurtech that developed an appetite and eligibility platform that redefined commercial insurance distribution before its successful acquisition by Applied Systems in 2021. The full-time appointments of Albert and Egbert reinforce Coterie’s commitment to a future-forward technology strategy that enables scalable, efficient, and agent-friendly experiences in small business insurance.

“As Coterie scales, we are investing in roles and technology that reflect the complexity of our ecosystem and the simplicity we owe our partners,” said David McFarland, CEO of Coterie. “Mike and Allan bring complementary strengths, proven track records, and an unapologetic focus on building software that solves real problems. This is a defining moment for our tech organization.”

In his role as Chief Technology Officer, Albert will focus on advancing engineering excellence, technical architecture, and Coterie’s innovation roadmap. Egbert, as Chief Platform Officer, will lead platform infrastructure, operations, DevOps, and performance—ensuring Coterie’s systems remain stable, economical, and ready for growth.

This dual-leadership model for Coterie’s technology reflects the increasing complexity of insurtech execution and Coterie’s belief in pairing bold innovation with operational maturity. Albert and Egbert’s partnership—honed through nearly two decades of collaboration—will accelerate the delivery of differentiated experiences for agents, partners, and small business (SMB) policyholders.

With experience leading product strategy at AgencyPort, co-founding Insurtech Boston, and building intuitive digital workflows for independent agents, both leaders are known not only for technical brilliance but for a deep understanding of the challenges facing commercial insurance today.

Coterie’s expanded senior leadership team comes at a time of momentum and transformation for the company, as it continues to redefine small business insurance through smarter risk selection, niche product offerings, faster quoting, and intuitive technology built with—and for—agents.

About Coterie Insurance (Coterie)

Coterie Insurance (Coterie) is a tech-enabled, data-powered managing general agent (MGA) providing commercial property and casualty (P&C) coverages for small business (SMB) owners. Coterie’s technology enables a transparent, accurate, and rapid quote-to-bind process that results in opportunities for agents and the right coverage for small businesses, on-demand. For more information about Coterie, its products, or becoming an appointed agent, please visit www.coterieinsurance.com.

