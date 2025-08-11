Talking Rain welcomes new VP of Technology, Marlee Perez

PRESTON, Wash., Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talking Rain Beverage Company®, makers of the No. 1 sparkling water brand, Sparkling Ice®, today announced the hiring of its new vice president of technology, Marlee Perez, who brings over 20 years of experience in aligning IT and business strategy.

“When we use technology with intention, we unlock new opportunities to grow our brands and differentiate in a competitive market,” said Marlee Perez, vice president of technology at Talking Rain Beverage Company. “We’re bringing together our technology, data, processes, and people to create a solid foundation for flavor innovation and sustained growth.”

By implementing a planful and cohesive approach, Perez and her team will help the organization continue to exceed consumers’ expectations for bold, flavor-forward, better-for-you beverages and serve as a strong partner to its retail and distribution customers.

“Marlee’s expertise – along with her proven track record of building high-performing, cross-functional teams – makes her a tremendous asset to our organization,” said Veronica Blankenship, chief people and communications officer at Talking Rain. “We’re confident in Marlee’s ability make a difference through a comprehensive, people-centered technology strategy that supports our long-term business goals.”

Prior to joining Talking Rain, Perez was vice president of IT at Alamo Group Inc., where she led the company’s IT strategy. She has also held key technology leadership roles at ITT Inc. and Tesoro Corporation.

An advocate of higher education, Perez holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and education from Asbury University and a master’s degree in organizational development and leadership from the University of Incarnate Word. She is currently pursuing a doctorate in organizational learning and change from Baylor University.

