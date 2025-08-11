SUSE Recognized as a Leader in 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Container Management

LUXEMBOURG, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SUSE®, a global leader in innovative, open, and secure enterprise-grade solutions, today announced that it has been positioned by Gartner®, Inc. in the Leaders Quadrant of the “Magic Quadrant™ for Container Management” with SUSE Rancher Prime.

A Gartner Magic Quadrant represents the culmination of research in a specific market, offering a comprehensive view of the relative positions of market competitors. Leaders, according to Gartner, are vendors who execute well against their current vision and are strategically well-positioned for the future.

"I believe SUSE’s recognition as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Container Management underscores our unwavering dedication to innovation, effective execution, and delivering tangible value to our customers," said Peter Smails, SVP, General Manager, Cloud Native at SUSE. "I feel this achievement validates our vision and the confidence enterprises place in us. SUSE enables consistent and secure operations across edge, cloud, and data center environments. Our commitment to providing customers with choice and flexibility is what distinguishes SUSE Rancher Prime. As the cloud native market evolves, modern, open, and secure solutions are more crucial than ever."

Leaders distinguish themselves by offering a service suitable for strategic adoption and having an ambitious roadmap. They can serve a broad range of use cases, although they do not excel in all areas, may not necessarily be the best providers for a specific need, and may not serve some use cases at all. Leaders in this market have appreciable market share and many referenceable customers.

The SUSE Rancher Prime platform stands out as a comprehensive solution designed to empower enterprises with unparalleled freedom and control over their environments. SUSE Rancher Prime provides a suite of essential tools for platform building.

SUSE’s vision for cloud native hyperconverged infrastructure is evident in its SUSE Virtualization offering. It is also a pioneer in managing heterogeneous Kubernetes distributions and deploying Kubernetes at the edge, including K3s. SUSE’s position in the open-source ecosystem provides an increasing opportunity to address rising geopolitical concerns.

What This Means To Customers

Child Rescue Coalition (CRC), a nonprofit with a mission to protect children globally, scales their mission-critical platform with SUSE Rancher Prime.

“SUSE’s recognition in the Gartner Magic Quadrant comes as no surprise to Child Rescue Coalition. SUSE delivers secure, scalable, and flexible cloud native infrastructure that extends from the core to the edge, aligning with its comprehensive vision,” said Roberto Machorro, Senior Software Developer at CRC. “SUSE is a key partner to our success and SUSE Rancher Prime helps our lean team improve operational resilience while maximizing our impact.”

To learn more, visit the official announcement blog or access the full Gartner report .

Gartner Disclaimer:

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

