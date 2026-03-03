SUSE Strengthens Leadership Bench to Accelerate Innovation and Customer-Centric Solutions

LUXEMBOURG, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today SUSE, a global leader in enterprise open source solutions, announced two new hires and a realignment of its technology and product organization to better meet evolving customer and partner needs, to accelerate portfolio focus and to enhance engineering output and deepen SUSE’s agility across functions. SUSE announced the hiring of two industry leaders: Nicholas Dimotakis as vice president of global technology sales and Astor Nummelin Carlberg as director, open source sovereignty and community engagement.

“Our new structure is a direct response to the feedback of our partners and customers, as well as current market dynamics,” said Thomas Di Giacomo, Chief Technology and Product Officer at SUSE. “By centralizing our engineering expertise and sharpening our business units, we are better positioned to help our customers navigate complex challenges across our entire portfolio—from AI and cloud native to the edge and Linux. This unified approach is essential as our customers increasingly require integrated solutions that ensure digital sovereignty and resilience, allowing them to maintain control over their data and technology stacks in an evolving global landscape. The addition of Nicholas and Astor reinforces our commitment to ensuring our technical and portfolio roadmap is perfectly synchronized with the real-world challenges our customers face every day.”

Strengthening Leadership with Strategic Hires

As part of this evolution, SUSE is proud to highlight the strengthening of its go to market leadership team. Notably, Nicholas Dimotakis, formerly vice president worldwide field engineering at Canonical, will join SUSE’s revenue organization as vice president of global technology sales. Dimotakis will maintain a dotted reporting line to Chief Technology and Product Officer Dr. Thomas Di Giacomo, ensuring seamless collaboration between SUSE’s engineering excellence and its global field operations.

SUSE also announced the appointment of Astor Nummelin Carlberg, most recently executive director of OpenForum Europe, to director, open source sovereignty and community engagement within its recently-formed digital sovereignty team within its strategy organization.

Sachiko Muto, chair of OpenForum Europe commented, “These are important times for open technologies in Europe. As digital sovereignty and resilience move to the centre of the political agenda, experienced actors like Astor continuing to contribute to the open source ecosystem play an important role in strengthening Europe’s capacity to innovate and collaborate. It is encouraging to see OFE alumni remain active in this space."

A Unified Engineering Powerhouse

By consolidating product and solution engineering into a single unified team under industry veteran Rick Spencer, SUSE is enhancing its ability to shift resources dynamically and respond rapidly to emerging market trends. This will also accelerate SUSE’s integration of AI capabilities into its portfolio of infrastructure software, providing the platform customers need to power their AI workloads across cloud, on-premises, hybrid and fully disconnected environments while ensuring governance standards are upheld regardless of infrastructure. To further bridge the gap between technical execution and market demands, SUSE has expanded its solutions business units from four to six. The six business units are Linux, cloud native, edge, AI, telco and SAP.

Strategic Portfolio Vision

The restructure also introduces a new portfolio & community function led by Abhinav Puri, a 10-year SUSE leader who most recently led portfolio solutions and services, including the SUSE AI business unit. This group will act as the vital link between corporate vision and business unit execution, ensuring that SUSE’s diverse open source portfolio remains cohesive and community-driven.

About SUSE

SUSE is a global leader in enterprise open source software, across Linux operating systems, Kubernetes container management, Edge solutions and AI infrastructure. The majority of the Fortune 500 rely on SUSE to provide resilient infrastructure, enabling IT leaders to optimize cost and manage heterogeneous environments. SUSE collaborates with partners and communities to provide organizations with choices to maximize their current IT systems and innovate with next-generation technologies from traditional on-premises, to cloud native, multi-cloud to edge and beyond. For more information, visit www.suse.com .

Contact:

sara.matheson@suse.com