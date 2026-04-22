Switch and SUSE Advance Digital Twin Innovation with NVIDIA

PRAGUE, Czech Republic, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (SUSECON 2026)—SUSE®, a global leader of enterprise open source solutions, and Switch , the premier provider of AI, cloud and enterprise data centers, today announced new milestones in their partnership to accelerate Switch’s Digital Twin initiative and operationalize next-generation AI Factories.

As a global leader in high-performance infrastructure, Switch powers the world’s most sophisticated AI pioneers. By leveraging SUSE AI, built on SUSE Rancher Prime and SUSE Linux Enterprise Server, alongside NVIDIA Omniverse libraries , Switch delivers highly accurate digital twins of its massive data centers. This unified platform enables Switch to seamlessly orchestrate a new class of enterprise workloads, including language models, simulation and rendering, on a single, enterprise-grade infrastructure.

Powering the Next-Gen Data Center

A digital twin is a real-time simulation environment that continuously ingests operational data to model performance, predict outcomes, and optimize infrastructure before changes are made in the physical world. For Switch, this means the ability to simulate power usage, thermal dynamics and infrastructure performance at scale, unlocking new levels of efficiency, resilience and foresight. To accelerate their development of AI Factory digital twins, Switch adopted the NVIDIA Omniverse DSX Blueprint .

To make these complex simulations work, Switch uses:

SUSE AI: A fully governed GPU-optimized enterprise AI platform built on SUSE Rancher Prime and SUSE Linux Enterprise Server, designed to serve as the governed execution engine for the deployment and orchestration of mission-critical AI applications across any infrastructure runtime.

A fully governed GPU-optimized enterprise AI platform built on SUSE Rancher Prime and SUSE Linux Enterprise Server, designed to serve as the governed execution engine for the deployment and orchestration of mission-critical AI applications across any infrastructure runtime. NVIDIA Omniverse and NVIDIA DGX Platform: Integrating Omniverse libraries enables physically accurate simulation and AI/ML processing side-by-side on shared NVIDIA DGX systems.

"In the race to scale AI, organizations shouldn't have to choose between cutting-edge innovation and operational stability," said Rhys Oxenham, general manager of AI, SUSE. “What we’re enabling with Switch is the shift from experimentation to execution, where AI, simulation, and real-time rendering run side-by-side on the same infrastructure. By providing a resilient, open source foundation, SUSE gives leaders the flexibility to integrate best-in-class technologies, like NVIDIA AI Enterprise and accelerated computing, on their own terms. We are providing the digital floor that ensures these massive AI workloads remain secure, manageable, and always available."

"At Switch, we are engineering EVO AI Factory® software systems to unify AI, simulation, and real-time operations, with Living Data Center® EVO® as the operating plane,” said Zia Syed, Chief Technology Officer, Switch. “A new class of enterprise applications now requires language models, simulation, and rendering to converge within a single system rather than across disconnected silos. By integrating SUSE AI with NVIDIA DGX systems and Omniverse platforms, we enable these workloads to run on shared infrastructure, maximizing utilization while simplifying exascale operations. This defines the operational foundation for the next era of computing."

Building Resilient, High-Performance Data Centers

Traditionally, running high-end 3D graphics and complex AI programs required siloed infrastructure. This architecture eliminates that divide, enabling Switch to do both on the same system and more efficiently.

Better Security: The system is designed to work in air-gapped environments—meaning it can stay secure even when not connected to the open internet.

The system is designed to work in air-gapped environments—meaning it can stay secure even when not connected to the open internet. Reliability: By automating how software is updated and managed, the system reduces the risk of human error.

By automating how software is updated and managed, the system reduces the risk of human error. Enterprise-Grade Infrastructure: Provides the necessary integration for large language models within a secure, manageable environment.

Provides the necessary integration for large language models within a secure, manageable environment. Smarter Operations: Switch is using this platform to run its own internal AI models, helping the company automate routine tasks and improve how it serves its clients.

About SUSE

SUSE is a global leader of enterprise open source software. By transforming community innovations into secure, sovereign and AI-ready solutions, SUSE empowers customers to escape vendor lock-in and regain control of their IT destiny. Through industry-leading Linux, Kubernetes, Edge and AI infrastructure solutions, SUSE delivers the flexibility to innovate everywhere—from the data center to multi-cloud and out to the edge. Only SUSE also manages many Linux and Kubernetes distributions. At SUSE, Choice Happens because we prioritize community, interoperability and relentless innovation. Discover how we power mission-critical resilience at www.suse.com .

Media Contact:

Rachel Romoff

rachel.romoff@suse.com

