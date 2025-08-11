New York, USA, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gastric Cancer Market on Growth Trajectory: Novel Therapies Drive Momentum Through 2034 | DelveInsight

The outlook for the gastric cancer treatment market appears favorable, fueled by progress in targeted therapies and immunotherapies. Traditionally, platinum-based chemotherapy has served as the primary treatment for early-stage gastric cancer, underscoring the demand for more effective alternatives.

DelveInsight’s Gastric Cancer Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, emerging gastric cancer drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted gastric cancer market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Gastric Cancer Market Report

According to DelveInsight’s analysis, the total gastric cancer market size is expected to grow positively by 2034.

The United States accounts for the largest market size of gastric cancer, in comparison to EU4 (Germany, Italy, France, and Spain) and the UK, and Japan.

The total number of incident cases of gastric cancer (including GEJ) in the 7MM accounted for approximately 211K in 2024. These cases are expected to increase by 2034.

Prominent companies, including Amgen, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, BeiGene, Zymeworks, AstraZeneca, ALX Oncology, Pfizer, KLUS Pharma, Enliven Therapeutics, Ambrx, NovoCodex, and others, are actively working on innovative gastric cancer drugs.

Some of the key gastric cancer therapies in the pipeline include Bemarituzumab, ZIIHERA (zanidatamab), Rilvegostomig, AZD0901, Evorpacept (ALX148), TUKYSA (tucatinib), A166 (Trastuzumab botidotin), ELVN-002, ARX788, and others. These novel gastric cancer therapies are anticipated to enter the gastric cancer market in the forecast period and are expected to change the market.

Gastric Cancer Market Dynamics

The gastric cancer market dynamics are anticipated to change in the coming years. HER2-targeted therapies such as HERCEPTIN, ENHERTU, and the anti-PD1 therapy KEYTRUDA offer more precise treatment options that improve efficacy while minimizing side effects compared to traditional chemotherapy. ENHERTU, developed by Daiichi Sankyo and AstraZeneca, is expanding into the first-line (1L) treatment setting, which is expected to boost its patient share and drive market growth.

Additionally, there is growing research interest in combining next-generation HER2 inhibitors or bispecific antibodies with immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs), presenting a significant opportunity to enhance treatment outcomes and improve patient survival. Overall, the gastric cancer market is poised for expansion, driven by rising incidence rates, an aging population, and continued advancements in treatment approaches, encouraging further investment in research and development.

Furthermore, many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of gastric cancer, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the gastric cancer market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate is expected to drive the growth of the gastric cancer market in the 7MM.

However, several factors may impede the growth of the gastric cancer market. HER2+ gastric cancer is an aggressive form of the disease with a significantly high mortality rate and poor prognosis, driven by low screening rates, a high incidence of refractory or relapsed tumors, and an older patient population; furthermore, the complex tumor biology, including intratumoral heterogeneity, poses challenges for effective treatment and limits current therapies, while the propensity for developing resistance to targeted treatments necessitates ongoing development of next-generation agents, thereby increasing R&D costs.

Moreover, gastric cancer treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients’ overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the gastric cancer market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the gastric cancer market growth.





Gastric Cancer Treatment Market

Gastrectomy is the mainstay of treatment for early-stage gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancers and can potentially cure patients; however, the survival rate for those with advanced resectable disease remains poor despite the advent of perioperative chemotherapy or adjuvant chemoradiation strategies. The choice of treatment depends on several factors, including tumor size, location, and the patient’s overall health.

In metastatic settings, HER2, a receptor overexpressed or amplified in 6–36% of gastric cancer patients, has emerged as a key therapeutic target. Targeted agents such as HERCEPTIN (trastuzumab), which inhibits HER2-mediated tumor proliferation, and immune checkpoint inhibitors like KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), which blocks PD-1/PD-L1 interaction to enhance antitumor immune response, have received FDA approval. More recently, agents like ENHERTU (Daiichi Sankyo) and AIDIXI (Remegen Biosciences) have been approved for second- and third-line treatment, reflecting the growing role of precision therapies in managing advanced gastric cancer.

Gastric Cancer Emerging Drugs and Companies

Pharmaceutical companies developing therapies for treating gastric cancer include Amgen (Bemarituzumab), ALX Oncology (Evorpacept), Jazz Pharmaceuticals, BeiGene, and Zymeworks (ZIIHERA), Enliven Therapeutics (ELVN-002), Ambrx and NovoCodex (ARX788), AstraZeneca (Rilvegostomig and AZD0901), KLUS Pharma (A166), Pfizer (TUKYSA), and others with their candidates in different stages of clinical development.

Bemarituzumab is a monoclonal antibody targeting the fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b (FGFR2b) and is under investigation for the treatment of advanced gastric and gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancers. In April 2021, Amgen announced that the U.S. FDA had granted bemarituzumab breakthrough therapy designation. The drug is also undergoing Phase I and Phase II clinical trials in combination with other treatments for these cancers.

According to Amgen’s May 2025 presentation, the company plans to release data from the Phase III FORTITUDE-101 trial, evaluating bemarituzumab as a first-line treatment for gastric cancer, in Q2 2025. Another Phase III trial, FORTITUDE-102, is expected to report results in the latter half of 2025.

ZIIHERA, a bispecific HER2-directed antibody that targets two external HER2 binding sites, received FDA accelerated approval in November 2024 for adults with previously treated, unresectable, or metastatic HER2-positive (IHC 3+) biliary tract cancer (BTC), based on an FDA-approved diagnostic. The drug is currently in Phase III development for treating HER2-positive unresectable, locally advanced, or metastatic gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma.

Zanidatamab, being jointly developed by Jazz Pharmaceuticals and BeiGene under a license from Zymeworks, the original developer, is also progressing in the gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma (GEA) space. Jazz is exploring zanidatamab's potential use in the neoadjuvant and adjuvant settings for GEA. The pivotal Phase III HERIZON-GEA-01 trial (NCT05152147), evaluating zanidatamab in combination with chemotherapy—with or without tislelizumab—as a first-line therapy for HER2-expressing metastatic GEA, is expected to deliver top-line data in Q2 2025.

As per a company presentation from January 2025, Jazz Pharmaceuticals anticipates submitting a supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for zanidatamab later in 2025, aiming for approval in the first-line GEA setting.

The anticipated launch of these emerging gastric cancer therapies are poised to transform the gastric cancer market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge gastric cancer therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the gastric cancer market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Recent Developments in the Gastric Cancer Market

In February 2025, AstraZeneca expects the first patient dosing of ENHERTU (NCT06731478, DESTINY-Gastric05) for HER2+ first-line locally advanced or metastatic gastric cancer or GEJ adenocarcinoma to begin in Q1 2025, with data anticipated to be available after 2026.

expects the first patient dosing of ENHERTU (NCT06731478, DESTINY-Gastric05) for HER2+ first-line locally advanced or metastatic gastric cancer or GEJ adenocarcinoma to begin in Q1 2025, with data anticipated to be available after 2026. In January 2025, ALX Oncology presented positive updated data from the ASPEN-06 Phase II clinical trial at the 2025 ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium, demonstrating that the company's investigational CD47-blocker, evorpacept, produces a durable clinical response and exhibits a well-tolerated safety profile in patients with previously treated HER2+ advanced gastric cancer or GEJ cancer.

Gastric Cancer Overview

Gastric cancer develops when malignant cells form in the stomach lining. The stomach wall consists of five layers: the mucosa, submucosa, muscularis propria, subserosa, and serosa. The tumour's location and the depth of layer involvement are critical in determining the cancer’s stage, which influences both treatment strategies and prognosis. As the cancer progresses from the mucosa to deeper layers, it becomes more advanced, requiring more intensive therapy.

To detect gastric cancer, physicians typically assess the patient's medical and family history, conduct a physical examination, and carry out blood and stool tests to check for anemia or internal bleeding. Core diagnostic methods include an upper endoscopy with biopsy, using a thin, illuminated tube to inspect the esophagus, stomach, and duodenum, and barium swallow X-rays for imaging the digestive tract. Further staging is supported by advanced imaging techniques like CT scans, endoscopic ultrasound, PET-CT scans, and MRI, which help shape the treatment plan. The gastric cancer report outlines the disease’s underlying biology, diagnostic methods, and a real-life patient case study that traces the journey from initial symptoms to diagnosis and complete treatment.

Gastric Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation

The gastric cancer epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current gastric cancer patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted patient trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The gastric cancer market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Incident Cases of Gastric Cancer

Stage-specific Cases of Gastric Cancer

Gender-specific Cases of Gastric Cancer

Biomarker-specific Cases of Gastric Cancer

Total Treatable Cases of Gastric Cancer

Gastric Cancer Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 Gastric Cancer Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key Gastric Cancer Companies Amgen, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, BeiGene, Zymeworks, AstraZeneca, ALX Oncology, Pfizer, KLUS Pharma, Enliven Therapeutics, Ambrx, NovoCodex, and others Key Gastric Cancer Therapies Bemarituzumab, ZIIHERA (zanidatamab), Rilvegostomig, AZD0901, Evorpacept (ALX148), TUKYSA (tucatinib), A166 (Trastuzumab botidotin), ELVN-002, ARX788, KEYTRUDA, ENHERTU, OPDIVO, CYRAMZA, and others

Scope of the Gastric Cancer Market Report

Gastric Cancer Therapeutic Assessment: Gastric Cancer current marketed and emerging therapies

Gastric Cancer current marketed and emerging therapies Gastric Cancer Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Gastric Cancer Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Gastric Cancer Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Gastric Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

