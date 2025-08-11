Banqup Group completes divestment of UK print business, reinforcing strategic focus on core digital services

La Hulpe, Belgium – 11 August 2025, 7:00 p.m. CEST - Banqup Group SA, formerly Unifiedpost Group SA, (Euronext: BANQ) (Banqup, Company), a leading provider of integrated business communications solutions, today announced the completion of the sale of its UK print operations to the Managing Director of the UK business.

The sale of the UK print business aligns with our strategic priority to rationalise the portfolio through the divestment of non-core, traditional communication services. This reinforces our focus on growing core digital services. The new ownership structure ensures a seamless transition with continuity maintained for employees and customers.

As part of the transaction, a strategic partnership agreement has been signed whereby the UK print business will become an authorised reseller of Banqup products.

The financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

In 2024, the UK print business generated total revenue of € 7,0 million, with a gross margin of 39,1% and a positive EBITDA of € 1,1 million. The business employed 18 full-time equivalents in the UK.

Nicolas de Beco, CEO of Banqup Group, commented: "The divestment of the UK print business marks continued progress in our transformation into a pure-play SaaS provider and further sharpens our focus on scaling core digital services. We are pleased that Mark Hetem, who has successfully managed our UK print operations, will continue to lead the business. I want to thank our UK team for their valuable contribution to our company over the years. The partnership agreement ensures that we maintain a presence in the UK market while focusing our resources on growing our digital services in key European markets."

Mark Hetem, Managing Director of the UK print business, added: "I am excited to lead this business into its next chapter. Having worked closely with the team and our customers, I understand the value we provide in the UK market. The partnership with Banqup will allow us to offer our clients both traditional print services and modern e-invoicing solutions, positioning us for the evolving needs of UK businesses as they embrace digital transformation."

Financial Calendar:

26 August 2025: Publication of the H1 2025 results (webcast)

13 November 2025: Publication of the Q3 2025 business update

26 February 2026: Publication of the FY 2025 results (webcast)

16 April 2026: Publication of the 2025 Annual Report

About Banqup Group

Banqup Group delivers integrated cloud-based SaaS solutions to streamline business transactions across the entire lifecycle, from e-invoicing and e-payments to tax reporting. Banqup, our solution for businesses, unifies purchase-to-pay, order-to-cash, e-invoicing compliance, and e-payments into one secure platform, removing the complexity of juggling disconnected tools. eFaktura World, our solution for governments, is a comprehensive digital platform designed for tax administrations to implement e-invoicing and streamline both B2G and B2B tax reporting flows. To learn more about Banqup Group and our solutions, please visit our website: Banqup Group

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements: The statements contained herein may include prospects, statements of future expectations, opinions, and other forward-looking statements in relation to the expected future performance of Banqup Group and the markets in which it is active. Such forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions regarding future events. By nature, they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that appear justified at the time at which they are made but may not turn out to be accurate. Actual results, performance or events may, therefore, differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, Banqup Group does not undertake any obligation to update, clarify or correct any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in light of new information, future events or otherwise and disclaims any liability in respect hereto. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

