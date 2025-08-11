Winnebago Industries Announces Strategic Leadership Changes to Drive Future Growth

Group Business Leaders Established; Functional Leaders Responsibilities Enhanced

Ashis Bhattacharya to Retire

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) today announced several key changes to its executive leadership team, including newly created group leader roles. The announcement comes as the company continues to take strategic actions that further enhance its position as the trusted leader in the premium outdoor recreation market and drive its next phase of growth.

“These changes are designed to help us stay agile, support future growth and leverage the strong leadership talent we have across the company,” said Winnebago Industries President and CEO, Michael Happe. “Most importantly, they’re about continuing to serve our customers, supporting our employees and delivering value to our shareholders.”

The following strategic senior executive changes are effective September 1, 2025:

Marine Group : Jeff Haradine will now be SVP - Marine; President- Barletta Boats. Haradine will continue to lead the Barletta pontoon business day-to-day as its president and now provide oversight of the Chris-Craft business and work with company leadership to drive additional growth in the marine segment. Steve Heese will remain President - Chris Craft, and SVP - Power Systems and provide continued oversight to the Lithionics business. Heese will remain on the executive leadership team, reporting to Haradine. Chris-Craft is not a subsidiary of Barletta Boats and will remain its own distinct business unit within this group.

: will now be SVP - Marine; President- Barletta Boats. Haradine will continue to lead the Barletta pontoon business day-to-day as its president and now provide oversight of the Chris-Craft business and work with company leadership to drive additional growth in the marine segment. will remain President - Chris Craft, and SVP - Power Systems and provide continued oversight to the Lithionics business. Heese will remain on the executive leadership team, reporting to Haradine. Chris-Craft is not a subsidiary of Barletta Boats and will remain its own distinct business unit within this group. Motorized RV Group : Casey Tubman will now be Group President – Newmar and Winnebago Motorized, with added responsibility for corporate strategic planning. Winnebago-brand Motorhomes and Specialty Vehicles will continue to be led by its president, Chris West who remains on the executive leadership team, reporting to Tubman, and retains responsibility for leading the revitalization of the Winnebago-brand motorized business. Winnebago Motorhomes is not a subsidiary of Newmar and will remain its own distinct business unit within this group.

: will now be Group President – Newmar and Winnebago Motorized, with added responsibility for corporate strategic planning. Winnebago-brand Motorhomes and Specialty Vehicles will continue to be led by its president, who remains on the executive leadership team, reporting to Tubman, and retains responsibility for leading the revitalization of the Winnebago-brand motorized business. Winnebago Motorhomes is not a subsidiary of Newmar and will remain its own distinct business unit within this group. Towable RV Group: As announced last year, Don Clark will remain Group President – Towable RV Segment; President – Grand Design RV. Clark continues to oversee Grand Design Towables, the rapidly emerging Grand Design Motorhomes business, and Winnebago-brand Towables. As noted previously, Winnebago Towables is not a subsidiary of Grand Design RV and will remain its own distinct business unit within this group.



In addition, Ashis Bhattacharya, senior vice president of advanced technology, corporate ventures and engineering services, will retire, effective October 3, 2025. Bhattacharya joined Winnebago Industries in 2016 and has been instrumental in the company’s evolution from a single brand motorhome company to a portfolio of premium outdoor recreation brands.

“Ashis was one of the first key hires I made when coming to Winnebago Industries and since then has made a lasting, positive impact on almost every aspect of our company through his dedication to a customer-first approach,” said Happe. “I want to express my deep appreciation for his work and unwavering commitment to our mission. His legacy will be felt here for many years.”

To ensure continuity and momentum, the following additional leadership changes will take effect September 1, 2025:

Steve Speich , SVP – Enterprise Operations and Product Technology , will assume responsibility for advanced technology and engineering services in addition to his manufacturing/supply chain oversight.

, , will assume responsibility for advanced technology and engineering services in addition to his manufacturing/supply chain oversight. Amber Holm will become SVP – Chief Marketing and Experience Officer , leading a new customer service center of excellence in addition to her enterprise marketing responsibilities. Holm will also have the charge of building a stronger aftermarket business strategy for the enterprise.

will become , leading a new customer service center of excellence in addition to her enterprise marketing responsibilities. Holm will also have the charge of building a stronger aftermarket business strategy for the enterprise. Bryan Hughes will take on the role of SVP – Chief Financial Officer, Investor Relations, Information Technology and Business Development. Hughes will oversee IT and will lead the corporate venture capital program. Sri Koneru, chief information officer, will report to Bryan and remains on the ELT. He will continue to advance our critical IT infrastructure and investments.



About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds high-quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth-wheel products, outboard and sterndrive powerboats, pontoons, and commercial community outreach vehicles. Committed to advancing sustainable innovation and leveraging vertical integration in key component areas, Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota, and Florida. The Company’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit http://investor.wgo.net.

Media Contact: Katlyn Beniek media@winnebagoind.com