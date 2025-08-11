TheXchange Launches $STAX IEO on Coinstore: Powering the “World’s First Global Xchange for People”

Singapore, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coinstore, one of the world’s leading digital asset exchanges, is proud to announce the official IEO of TheXchange’s native token — STAX ($STAX) on its spot trading platform.





Trading will commence on August 11, 2025, under the STAX/USDT pair.

TheXchange, the company behind VirtualStaX — a breakthrough digital asset creation platform and exchange that empowers individuals to monetize their popularity and fund their dreams.

VirtualStaX Cards are blockchain-based digital assets issued by real people — from athletes, gamers, musicians and artists to influencers, creators and rising talent. As their careers grow, so does the demand for their StaX Cards — creating a new asset class tied directly to human potential and performance.

StaX Cards are issued and traded on the StaX.app Platform, TheXchange’s global platform that connects talent directly with fans and supporters. It’s a live, fully operational Web3 marketplace that unlocks new opportunities for creators at every level.

The ecosystem runs on $STAX, the platform’s native utility token. Three percent of each new creator’s StaX Cards is donated to the StaX-Vault from where it is airdropped weekly in a free give-away to $STAX holders — the more $STAX tokens held, the greater the access to top talent’s StaX Cards — insanely simple!

As StaX Cards gain global adoption, $STAX demand grows in parallel — creating a dynamic, self-reinforcing ecosystem where token and platform rise together.

“$STAX gives you a stake in the most powerful source of renewable energy in the world — talented people and their dreams.”

Rudolf Dewet Markgraaff — CEO & Founder

Global participation in $STAX opens exclusively on Coinstore.com

IEO Overview

Token name: STAX Token

Token symbol: STAX

Supply on Offer: 13,333,334

Launch Date: Mon, 11 August 2025

Duration: 72 hours

A Glimpse Into the Future

STAX isn’t just a token, it’s a movement to democratize fame and opportunity. With campaigns like “AI SCOUT” and “AI AGENT” set to roll out in 2026, and metaverse utilities in development, STAX is building a future where digital identity, community, and creativity collide.

Backed by a solid token model, continuous weekly free airdrops to STAX holders, and a strong launch partner in Coinstore, STAX is ready to transform passion into a digital asset class.

About Coinstore



Accessibility. Security. Equity.

As a leading global platform for cryptocurrency and blockchain technology, Coinstore seeks to build an ecosystem that grants everyone access to digital assets and blockchain technology. With over 10 million users worldwide, Coinstore aims to become the preferred cryptocurrency trading platform and digital service provider worldwide.

