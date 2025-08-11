Global Quantum Computing Market to Grow 34.6% Annually Through 2030

Boston, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, “Quantum Computing: Technologies and Global Markets to 2030,” the market is projected to grow from $1.6 billion in 2025 to $7.3 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.6% from 2025 to 2030.

This report provides an overview of the global quantum computing market, highlighting trends, challenges, and growth opportunities. It segments the market by offerings, deployment modes, technologies, applications, industries, and regions. It also explores regulations, ESG developments, patent activity, emerging technologies, and offers profiles of leading companies, along with their strategies to stay competitive.

This report is particularly relevant today as the quantum computing market is rapidly advancing, with major players like IBM and Google making significant strides in building more powerful and stable systems. Early quantum technologies are already being tested in real-world applications such as drug discovery, finance, and logistics. With growing investments from governments and industries, especially in countries like the U.S. and China, quantum computing is moving closer to commercialization, making it a critical area of focus for both business innovation and national security.

The factors driving the market’s growth include:

Rapid Growth in Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI): Quantum computing can significantly boost ML and AI by enabling faster data processing and more efficient model training. This is driving interest in quantum-enhanced algorithms for tasks like pattern recognition, natural language processing, and predictive analytics.

Demand for Supply Chain Optimization and Expansion of Cloud-Based Quantum Solutions: Quantum systems excel at solving complex optimization problems, making them ideal for logistics, inventory, and resource planning. Cloud platforms like IBM Quantum and Amazon Braket are making these capabilities more accessible to businesses worldwide.

Implementation of Quantum Computing in Self-Driving Technology: Quantum computing can improve autonomous vehicle performance by optimizing navigation, enhancing sensor data analysis, and simulating traffic scenarios. This supports safer and more efficient self-driving systems.

Quantum Technology in the Healthcare Sector: Healthcare is leveraging quantum computing for drug discovery, genomics, and medical imaging. Quantum simulations and data analysis can accelerate research and enable personalized treatments, making it a promising tool for biotech and pharma companies.

Investments and Initiatives by the Government and Defense Sector: Governments are investing in quantum research for national security, scientific leadership, and economic growth. Programs like the U.S. National Quantum Initiative and the EU Quantum Flagship are fostering innovation and building quantum infrastructure.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2024 Forecast period considered 2025-2030 Base year market size $1.3 billion Market size forecast $7.3 billion Growth rate CAGR of 34.6% from 2025 to 2030 Segments covered Market Offering, Deployment Mode, Technology, Application, End-User Industry, and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW) Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, the U.K., France, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, South America and Africa Market drivers Machine learning (ML) and AI.

Supply chain optimization and expansion of cloud-based quantum solutions.

Implementation of quantum computing in self-driving technology.

Adoption of quantum technology in the healthcare sector.

Investments and initiatives by the government and defense sector.

Interesting facts:

Superconducting qubits are expected to grow the fastest, with a 36.1% annual growth rate. This is driven by substantial investments from companies like IBM, Google, and Rigetti, aiming to use quantum computing in areas like drug discovery, materials science, optimization, and cryptography.

Nearly 80% of the world’s top 50 banks are now investing in quantum technology. They’re moving beyond experiments and using quantum machine learning to better detect fraud by analyzing complex transaction patterns.

Emerging startups:

1Qbit

KETS Quantum

Qilimanjaro

Anyon Systems Inc

Alice & Bob

The report addresses the following questions:

What are the global quantum computing market’s projected size and growth rate?

The global quantum computing market is expected to reach $7.3 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 34.6% during the forecast period.

Which factors are driving the growth of the global quantum computing market?

Rapid growth in ML and AI; early adoption of quantum computers in the banking and financial industries; demand for supply chain optimization; and expansion of cloud-based quantum solutions.

What are the key challenges and opportunities in the global quantum computing market?

Technological hurdles in implementation and the shortage of quantum skills remain challenges for market growth. However, the development of advanced cryptography solutions, the implementation of quantum computers in self-driving technology, the increasing adoption of quantum technology in the healthcare sector, and investments and initiatives by government and defense sector create major opportunities for market growth.

Which application segment will dominate the global quantum computing market through 2030?

Quantum-assisted optimization will dominate the market through 2030. This is due to its wide applicability across industries such as logistics, finance, manufacturing, and energy, where complex optimization problems—such as route planning, portfolio optimization, and supply chain management — can benefit significantly from quantum-enhanced solutions.

Which region has the largest share of the global quantum computing market?

In 2024, North America had the largest market share, driven by a robust ecosystem of government support and the presence of leading tech firms like IBM, Google, and Microsoft. The region is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

Market leaders include:

ALPHABET INC. (GOOGLE INC.)

AMAZON.COM INC.

ATOS SE

D-WAVE QUANTUM INC.

HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO. LTD.

IBM CORP.

INFLEQTION INC.

INTEL CORP.

IONQ INC.

ISARA CORP.

MICROSOFT

QC WARE

QUANTINUUM

RIGETTI & CO. LLC.

XANADU

