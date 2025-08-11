Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant Unveils BBQ Pork Chow Mein Delight in Las Vegas

Las Vegas, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant is excited to announce a new addition to its online menu: the BBQ Pork Chow Mein. This new dish features high-quality egg noodles, fresh vegetables, and BBQ pork, all stir-fried to perfection in rich sauces. Known for its unique blend of Thai and Chinese cuisine, the restaurant continues to add new flavors to the Las Vegas food scene.

The BBQ Pork Chow Mein is just one of the many tasty options available. Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant is famous for its wide variety of dishes, including different types of stir-fried noodles. The focus on quality is clear in this new dish, with each ingredient carefully chosen to give diners a real and satisfying taste experience. In keeping with their goal to please diverse palates, the restaurant also offers shrimp chow mein, widely recognized as the "Best Shrimp Chow Mein in Las Vegas."

Alan Wong, representing the restaurant, said, "We are very excited to introduce our BBQ Pork Chow Mein. It shows our commitment to serving great-tasting food with true flavors. Our aim is to bring people together over delicious meals and great company."

Located in Las Vegas, the restaurant offers several convenient ways to enjoy their meals. Guests can dine in and enjoy a relaxed and friendly environment. For those who would rather eat at home, take-out and delivery services are available. The easy-to-use online ordering system makes it simple to view the menu, pick dishes, and place an order with just a few taps.

The menu at Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant offers far more than just noodle dishes. Customers can start with appetizers like spring rolls or crab rangoons, and end with desserts such as mango sticky rice. The menu also includes plenty of vegetarian options, ensuring there's something for everyone.

In today's fast-paced world, the restaurant aligns well with consumer needs by offering easy access to its meals via online ordering and even accepting Bitcoin as payment. This embrace of modern technology is a clear sign of the restaurant's commitment to improving the dining experience for its guests.

Alan Wong added, "We try to keep our menu fresh while respecting traditional cooking methods. We are confident that our dishes, including the BBQ Pork Chow Mein, highlight our passion for creating unforgettable dining moments."

Visitors are encouraged to try the many dishes available at Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant. Alongside the highlighted stir-fried noodles, there are numerous menu options that satisfy both newcomers and frequent diners. The restaurant's esteemed status in the Certified Angus Beef program further showcases the quality of ingredients used in their meals.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wxfsRvj8Eqs

For more details about the new BBQ Pork Chow Mein at this respected restaurant, visit https://www.kungfuplaza.com/entrees/noodles-stir-fried/168-bbq-pork-chow-mein. Whether in the mood for something specific or eager to try something new, Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant keeps delighting the palates of Las Vegas with exceptional dishes, one plate at a time.

###

For more information about Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant, contact the company here:



Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant

Alan Wong

702-247-4120

aw@kungfurestaurants.com

3505 S Valley View Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89103