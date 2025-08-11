Hallador Energy Company Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial and Operating Results

- Q2 Total Revenue up 10% YoY to $102.9 Million -
- Q2 Net Income Increases to $8.2 Million or $0.19 Earnings per Share –
- Q2 Operating Cash Flow of $11.4 Million -
- Q2 Adjusted EBITDA increases to $3.4 Million -

TERRE HAUTE, Ind., Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hallador Energy Company (Nasdaq: HNRG) (“Hallador” or the “Company”) today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. 

“We delivered a strong second quarter highlighted by gains across the P&L, including increased revenue, net income and adjusted EBITDA, along with another period of positive cash flow from operations,” said Brent Bilsland, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our performance reflects the operational resilience of our platform, particularly as we navigated seasonal spring softness in the energy market and a scheduled outage at one of our generating units. The strength of our remaining unit and higher-than-expected market pricing in late June helped offset those headwinds, while our coal operations benefited from improved cost efficiency and stronger recovery rates. As a result of these operational enhancements and our planned outage at Merom, inventory levels rose in the quarter, positioning us for an active second half as both units return to full dispatch and coal customer shipments accelerate.” 

Bilsland continued, “We’re also seeing increased momentum in our commercial strategy to secure a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA). Since concluding exclusive discussions with a major data center developer in May, we’ve engaged with a broader slate of potential partners, including utilities whose proposals offer compelling scale and execution benefits. The current market backdrop, characterized by ramping demand for accredited capacity and resilient baseload power, presents a significantly more attractive landscape than when we initiated our RFP process last year. We remain optimistic that these conversations will culminate in a long-term agreement that enhances value for our shareholders.” 

“Looking ahead, we remain focused on unlocking the full value of our dispatchable generation assets while continuing to evaluate strategic acquisitions and enhancements. The momentum we're seeing across federal and state policy, combined with growing interest from potential partners for a long-term PPA, reinforces our confidence in the path ahead. We believe Hallador is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the secular trends that are reshaping the energy sector.” 

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights 

  • Despite our planned maintenance outage and typical seasonal softness in the energy market early in the quarter, the Company generated growth on both the top and bottom line. 

    • Total revenue increased 10% year-over-year to $102.9 million, driven by a strong increase in coal sales to $38.1 million. 
    • Net income and Adjusted EBITDA increased year-over-year to $8.2 million and $3.4 million, respectively. 
  • The Company generated $11.4 million in operating cash flow during the second quarter, which was used to partially fund capex. 

    • Total bank debt was $45.0 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $23.0 million at March 31, 2025, and $44.0 million at December 31, 2024. The expected increase from March 31, 2025 was driven by a higher revolver balance related to the planned maintenance outage.
    • In June 2025, Hallador amended its credit agreement to enhance operating flexibility for the remainder of the year. The amendment redefined covenants, deferred certain covenant requirements until the third quarter and moved the scheduled October 2025 debt repayment to January 2026. During the second quarter, Hallador entered into a $35.0 million prepaid power sales agreement and at the Company’s request it was permitted to deposit $19.0 million from that transaction into a money market account as a compensating balance to the Term Loan in lieu of immediately paying it off. These changes support improved liquidity management and provide optionality as the Company evaluates refinancing alternatives for the current credit facility prior to their maturities over the course of 2026. 
    • Total liquidity was $42.0 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $69.0 million at March 31, 2025, and $37.8 million at December 31, 2024. 
    • Capital expenditures in the second quarter were $13.1 million compared to $13.2 million in the year-ago period. 
  • Hallador continues to focus on forward sales to secure its energy position.
     
    • At quarter-end, Hallador had total forward energy, capacity and coal sales to 3rd party customers of $1.0 billion through 2029. 

Financial Summary($ in Millions and Unaudited)
       
  Q2 2025 Q2 2024
Electric Sales $60.0 $60.0 
Coal Sales- 3rdParty $38.1 $32.8 
Other Revenue $4.8 $1.0 
Total Sales and Operating Revenue $102.9 $93.8 
Net Income (Loss) $8.2 $(10.2)
Operating Cash Flow $11.4 $23.5 
Adjusted EBITDA* $3.4 $(5.8)


*   Non-GAAP financial measure, defined as EBITDA plus effects of certain subsidiary and equity method investment activity, less other amortization, plus certain operating activities including stock-based compensation, asset retirement obligations accretion, less gain on disposal or abandonment of assets, plus other reclassifications such as special non-recurring project expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to net income, income from operations, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. Our method of computing Adjusted EBITDA may not be the same method used to compute similar measures reported by other companies. Management believes the non-GAAP financial measure, Adjusted EBITDA, is an important measure in analyzing our liquidity.

Reconciliation of GAAP "Income (Loss) before Income Taxes" to non-GAAP "Adjusted EBITDA"
(In $ Thousands and Unaudited)
 
             
  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
  June 30, June 30,
  2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
NET INCOME (LOSS) $8,248  $(10,204) $18,227  $(11,900)
Interest expense  3,819   3,735   7,542   7,672 
Income tax expense (benefit)     (3,011)     (3,621)
Depreciation, depletion and amortization  5,542   13,649   20,519   29,092 
EBITDA  17,609   4,169   46,288   21,243 
Other operating revenue     6      13 
Stock-based compensation  475   1,581   1,559   2,247 
Asset retirement obligations accretion  437   399   864   798 
Other amortization (1)  (13,032)  (13,923)  (24,366)  (26,143)
(Gain) loss on disposal or abandonment of assets, net  (55)  (222)  (76)  (246)
Loss on extinguishment of debt     1,937      2,790 
Equity method (investment) loss  (197)  257   39   506 
Other reclassifications  (1,839)     (1,600)   
Adjusted EBITDA $3,398  $(5,796) $22,708  $1,208 


(1)   Other amortization relates to the non-cash amortization of the Hoosier PPA entered into in connection with the acquisition of the Merom Power Plant in 2022.


Solid Forward Sales Position - Segment Basis, Before Intercompany Eliminations (unaudited):
                   
  2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Total
Power                  
Energy                  
Contracted MWh (in millions)  2.53  4.00  1.78  1.09  0.27  9.67
Average contracted price per MWh $37.75 $43.05 $54.65 $52.98 $51.00   
Contracted revenue (in millions) $95.51 $172.22 $97.28 $57.75 $13.77 $436.53
                   
Capacity                  
Average daily contracted capacity MW  716  733  623  454  100   
Average contracted capacity price per MWd $224 $230 $226 $225 $230   
Contracted capacity revenue (in millions) $29.46 $61.54 $51.40 $37.33 $3.47 $183.20
                   
Total Energy & Capacity Revenue                  
                   
Contracted Power revenue (in millions) $124.97 $233.76 $148.68 $95.08 $17.24 $619.73
                   
Coal                  
Priced tons - 3rd party (in millions)  1.42  2.30  2.50  0.50    6.72
Avg price per ton - 3rd party $50.96 $55.58 $56.74 $59.00 $   
Contracted coal revenue - 3rd party (in millions) $72.36 $127.83 $141.85 $29.50 $ $371.54
                   
TOTAL CONTRACTED REVENUE (IN MILLIONS) - CONSOLIDATED $197.33 $361.59 $290.53 $124.58 $17.24 $991.27
                   
Priced tons - Intercompany (in millions)  1.67  2.30  2.30  2.30    8.57
Avg price per ton - Intercompany $51.00 $51.00 $51.00 $51.00 $   
Contracted coal revenue - Intercompany (in millions) $85.17 $117.30 $117.30 $117.30 $ $437.07
                   
TOTAL CONTRACTED REVENUE (IN MILLIONS) - SEGMENT $282.50 $478.89 $407.83 $241.88 $17.24 $1,428.34


Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Statements that are not strictly historical statements constitute forward-looking statements and may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words such as "expects," "believes," "intends," "anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "guidance," "target," "potential," "possible,or "probableor statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "will," "should,or "couldbe taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, those relating to our ability to secure a long-term power purchase agreement, to unlock the full value of our dispatchable generation assets and to identify, evaluate and execute potential strategic acquisitions and enhancements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and analyses made by Hallador and its management in light of experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors appropriate under the circumstances that involve various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, those set forth in Hallador’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Hallador undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Conference Call and Webcast

Hallador management will host a conference call today, August 11, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial and operational results, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Monday, August 11, 2025
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time
Dial-in registration link: here
Live webcast registration link: here

The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.halladorenergy.com.

About Hallador Energy Company

Hallador Energy Company (Nasdaq: HNRG) is a vertically-integrated Independent Power Producer (IPP) based in Terre Haute, Indiana. The Company has two core businesses: Hallador Power Company, LLC, which produces electricity and capacity at its one Gigawatt (GW) Merom Generating Station, and Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces and supplies fuel to the Merom Generating Station and other companies. To learn more about Hallador, visit the Company’s website at http://www.halladorenergy.com/.

Company Contact

Todd E. Telesz
Chief Financial Officer
TTelesz@halladorenergy.com

Investor Relations Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA
Elevate IR
(720) 330-2829
HNRG@elevate-ir.com


Hallador Energy Company
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
        
  June 30, December 31, 
  2025
 2024
 
ASSETS       
Current assets:       
Cash and cash equivalents $9,228  $7,232  
Restricted cash  23,142   4,921  
Accounts receivable  18,742   15,438  
Inventory  43,570   36,685  
Parts and supplies  42,755   39,104  
Prepaid expenses  2,437   1,478  
Total current assets  139,874   104,858  
Property, plant and equipment:       
Land and mineral rights  70,307   70,307  
Buildings and equipment  446,278   429,857  
Mine development  96,764   92,458  
Finance lease right-of-use assets  13,034   13,034  
Total property, plant and equipment  626,383   605,656  
Less - accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization  (363,704)  (347,952) 
Total property, plant and equipment, net  262,679   257,704  
Equity method investments  2,889   2,607  
Other assets  4,071   3,951  
Total assets $409,513  $369,120  
        
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY       
Current liabilities:       
Current portion of bank debt, net $17,139  $4,095  
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities  51,952   44,298  
Current portion of lease financing  7,229   6,912  
Contract liabilities - current  132,935   97,598  
Total current liabilities  209,255   152,903  
Long-term liabilities:       
Bank debt, net  26,000   37,394  
Long-term lease financing  5,052   8,749  
Asset retirement obligations  15,822   14,957  
Contract liabilities - long-term  29,216   49,121  
Other  2,015   1,711  
Total long-term liabilities  78,105   111,932  
Total liabilities  287,360   264,835  
Commitments and contingencies (Note 16)       
Stockholders' equity:       
Preferred stock, $.10 par value, 10,000 shares authorized; none issued       
Common stock, $.01 par value, 100,000 shares authorized; 42,978 and 42,621 issued and outstanding, as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively  430   426  
Additional paid-in capital  188,935   189,298  
Retained deficit  (67,212)  (85,439) 
Total stockholders’ equity  122,153   104,285  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $409,513  $369,120  


Hallador Energy Company
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
              
  Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
 
SALES AND OPERATING REVENUES:             
Electric sales $59,976  $59,979  $145,919  $120,880  
Coal sales  38,147   32,801   68,332   82,431  
Other revenues  4,766   1,045   6,425   2,308  
Total sales and operating revenues  102,889   93,825   220,676   205,619  
EXPENSES:             
Fuel  15,063   12,370   30,273   20,929  
Other operating and maintenance costs  28,955   33,981   57,344   70,963  
Cost of purchased power  2,172   2,619   9,012   4,545  
Utilities  4,507   3,910   8,659   8,504  
Labor  26,799   26,555   53,828   61,723  
Depreciation, depletion and amortization  5,542   13,649   20,519   29,092  
Asset retirement obligations accretion  437   399   864   798  
Exploration costs  98   47   119   117  
General and administrative  7,501   7,803   14,326   13,747  
Gain on disposal or abandonment of assets, net  (55)  (222)  (76)  (246) 
Total operating expenses  91,019   101,111   194,868   210,172  
              
INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS  11,870   (7,286)  25,808   (4,553) 
              
Interest expense (1)  (3,819)  (3,735)  (7,542)  (7,672) 
Loss on extinguishment of debt     (1,937)     (2,790) 
Equity method investment (loss)  197   (257)  (39)  (506) 
NET INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES  8,248   (13,215)  18,227   (15,521) 
              
INCOME TAX BENEFIT:             
Current             
Deferred     (3,011)     (3,621) 
Total income tax benefit     (3,011)     (3,621) 
              
NET INCOME (LOSS) $8,248  $(10,204) $18,227  $(11,900) 
              
NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE:             
Basic $0.19  $(0.27) $0.43  $(0.32) 
Diluted $0.19  $(0.27) $0.42  $(0.32) 
              
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING             
Basic  42,619   37,879   42,798   37,026  
Diluted  43,048   37,879   43,434   37,026  
              
(1) Interest Expense:             
Interest on bank debt $1,404  $2,779  $2,898  $5,584  
Other interest  1,891   547   3,623   1,275  
Amortization of debt issuance costs  524   409   1,021   813  
Total interest expense $3,819  $3,735  $7,542  $7,672  


Hallador Energy Company
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
       
  Six Months Ended June 30,
  2025
 2024
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:      
Net income (loss) $18,227  $(11,900)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Deferred income tax (benefit)     (3,621)
Equity method investment loss  39   506 
Depreciation, depletion and amortization  20,519   29,092 
Loss on extinguishment of debt     2,790 
Gain on disposal or abandonment of assets, net  (76)  (246)
Amortization of debt issuance costs  1,021   813 
Asset retirement obligations accretion  864   798 
Cash paid on asset retirement obligation reclamation  (311)  (602)
Stock-based compensation  1,559   2,247 
Amortization of contract liabilities  (65,597)  (46,524)
Accretion on contract liabilities  3,215    
Other  284   1,402 
Change in current assets and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable  (3,304)  839 
Inventory  (6,885)  (9,520)
Parts and supplies  (3,651)  (582)
Prepaid expenses  1,003   2,140 
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities  5,062   (11,107)
Contract liabilities  77,814   83,366 
Net cash provided by operating activities $49,783  $39,891 
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:      
Capital expenditures $(24,737) $(28,044)
Proceeds from sale of equipment  162   2,474 
Investment in equity method investments  (322)   
Net cash used in investing activities  (24,897)  (25,570)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:      
Payments on bank debt  (44,000)  (86,500)
Borrowings of bank debt  45,000   40,500 
Payments on lease financing  (3,421)  (2,665)
Proceeds from sale and leaseback arrangement     3,783 
Issuance of related party notes payable     5,000 
Payments on related party notes payable     (5,000)
Debt issuance costs  (330)  (76)
ATM offering     34,515 
Taxes paid on vesting of RSUs  (1,918)  (273)
Net cash used in financing activities  (4,669)  (10,716)
Increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash  20,217   3,605 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period  12,153   7,123 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $32,370  $10,728 
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH:      
Cash and cash equivalents $9,228  $6,446 
Restricted cash  23,142   4,282 
  $32,370  $10,728 
SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION:      
Cash paid for interest $2,768  $6,312 
SUPPLEMENTAL NON-CASH FLOW INFORMATION:      
Change in capital expenditures included in accounts payable and prepaid expense $843  $(1,694)
Stock issued on redemption of convertible notes and interest $  $22,993 

