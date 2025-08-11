Avista Announces New Executive Appointments

SPOKANE, Wash., Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avista (NYSE: AVA) today announced a few changes to its leadership team, effective Oct. 1, 2025, as part of a planned succession strategy designed to enhance the company’s operational capabilities, strategic vision and promote future growth.

Jason Thackston, currently Senior Vice President of Energy Policy and Chief Strategy Officer will take on expanded responsibilities. To reflect the change in focus his new title will be Senior Vice President of Growth, Energy Policy, and External Relations. In this broader role, Jason will not only oversee energy policy and external relations but will also drive company-wide growth initiatives.

Wayne Manuel, currently Vice President, Chief Information Officer and Chief Security Officer, has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Operations and Technology. In this expanded role, Manuel will report directly to President and CEO Heather Rosentrater and will oversee energy delivery operations and technology initiatives.

Manuel joined Avista in 2023, with an extensive background across various organizations in Information Technology, Strategy, Human Resources, Marketing, Clinical (P&L) Operations, Research, Process Improvement, Project Management, and Change Management.

Alexis Alexander, currently Director of Applications, will succeed Manuel as the Vice President, Chief Information Officer/Chief Security Officer, reporting to Manuel. Alexander will lead Avista’s information systems and cybersecurity strategy, ensuring continued innovation and resilience across the company’s digital infrastructure.

Alexander started with the company in 2007 as a Demand Side Management Student Engineer. He has held many leadership roles in his time with the company, eventually serving as Director of Generation Production and Substation Support, where he led teams responsible for reliable power generation and delivery across the service territory. In 2023, he made a transition over to technology leadership as the Director of IT Infrastructure. Most recently, he was named Director of Applications for Energy Delivery, Energy Resources, Customer Solutions, and Business Enablement.

"I am pleased to promote Wayne Manuel and Alexis Alexander into these key leadership roles,” said Avista President and CEO Heather Rosentrater.

“Wayne's extensive experience has been invaluable to our team. His dedication to enhancing our company's security and information systems has been of significant value to Avista.”

“Alexis Alexander has shown exceptional skill in managing high-impact projects. His coordination and proactive approach to resource planning have been instrumental in our success. Alexis's ability to lead and inspire his team is evident in his consistent performance and commitment to excellence.”

“These appointments reflect Avista’s commitment to strong leadership, operational excellence and long-term strategic growth. I am confident that their continued leadership will help move our organization forward," Rosentrater added.

