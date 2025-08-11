Swift Navigation and Taiwan Mobile Partner to Unlock Autonomy and Automation with Centimeter-Accurate Positioning

SAN FRANCISCO and TAIPEI, Taiwan, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swift Navigation, the leader in centimeter-accurate positioning for vehicle autonomy, robotics, and precision logistics, and Taiwan Mobile, one of Taiwan’s leading telecommunications companies, today announced their partnership to bring SkylarkTM Precise Positioning Service to the Taiwanese market. This collaboration addresses the growing demand for high-accuracy positioning across industries.

Skylark is a real-time GNSS correction service that delivers centimeter-level accuracy by correcting errors in signals from Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS), such as GPS. It is the first and only cloud-based precise positioning service purpose-built to unlock mass market applications. Skylark is uniquely architected to ensure accuracy, reliability, and safety at global scale. Leveraging Swift’s advanced atmospheric modeling, Skylark mitigates errors caused by ionospheric disturbances, clock drift, and orbital inaccuracies—improving positioning precision from several meters to just a few centimeters.

Deployed on a carrier-grade network of state-of-the-art ground reference stations—designed and operated in partnership with Taiwan Mobile and other MNOs around the world—Skylark delivers highly reliable, precise positioning to the Taiwanese market, powering next-generation applications, including:

: The first and only ASIL-certified, real-time cloud-based positioning service (ISO 26262:2018), Skylark enables safe and precise operation of ADAS-enabled and autonomous vehicles everywhere—always. Robotics : Swift’s proprietary atmospheric modeling delivers centimeter-level accuracy with extended baselines and automatic failover, ensuring that robotic lawnmowers and surveying drones work as intended right out of the box.

: Swift’s proprietary atmospheric modeling delivers centimeter-level accuracy with extended baselines and automatic failover, ensuring that robotic lawnmowers and surveying drones work as intended right out of the box. Fleet Management: Skylark offers a cost-effective reliable positioning solution to optimize the last mile and final inch. Skylark is optimized for battery-powered devices and integrates seamlessly with a wide range of compatible GNSS components.



"The expansion made possible through our partnership with Taiwan Mobile marks an exciting milestone in our mission to bring high-integrity, precise positioning to the world,” said Holger Ippach, Executive Vice President of Product & Marketing at Swift Navigation. “Taiwan is a leader in technology and innovation, making it a perfect market for Skylark’s cloud-based correction service, helping shape the future of mobility and automation in Asia and beyond."

For more information about Taiwan Mobile’s Precise Positioning offering, visit: https://www.twmsolution.com/iot/Precise_Positioning/ (in Traditional Chinese)

Skylark is also available across North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information about Skylark, visit: https://www.swiftnav.com/products/skylark

ABOUT SWIFT NAVIGATION

Swift Navigation is a San Francisco-based technology company transforming precise positioning across industries. Its SkylarkTM Precise Positioning Service delivers real-time, centimeter-accurate positioning at scale, enabling applications in autonomous driving, robotics, precision logistics, and V2X communication. Trusted by leading automotive OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, robotics companies, IoT system integrators, and mobile handset OEMs, Skylark powers more than 10 million ADAS-enabled and autonomous vehicles and devices worldwide. Learn how Swift is building the infrastructure for a safer, more connected future at swiftnav.com .

ABOUT TAIWAN MOBILE

Taiwan Mobile, established in 1997, is a leading telecommunications provider in Taiwan.Taiwan Mobile leverages “Telco+Tech” strategy to integrate telecom, network, media, entertainment, and e-commerce group synergy, creating a "convergence-into-one" platform that provides technology solutions—including AI, IoT, Cloud, Cybersecurity, TelcoFin, Web3, EV charging stations, Game, and more. Under the 5G+ strategy, Taiwan Mobile uses big data and its user base (Gift) to create synergies with momo and AppWorks (Group), while focusing on sustainability (Green) and long-term growth (Grit) to expand in Greater South East Asia (GESA). Embracing the “Open Possible” spirit, Taiwan Mobile delivers diverse tech solutions, enabling users to transcend limits and unlock endless new experiences. For more information, please visit: https://english.taiwanmobile.com/

