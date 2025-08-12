Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
12 August 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 11 August 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 454.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 461.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):457.310733

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 1,370,164 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

Additionally, 605,744 have been transferred out of treasury to facilitate the exercise of options issued in accordance with the terms of the Performance Shares Plan.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 112,981,387 have voting rights and 3,366,416 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price
(pence per share)		Aggregated volume
LSE457.31073315,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
200461.0008:10:06LSE  
201461.0008:12:04LSE  
300461.0008:12:04LSE  
99461.0008:12:04LSE  
200459.5009:03:45LSE  
16459.0009:24:43LSE  
182459.0009:24:43LSE  
196459.0009:24:43LSE  
2459.0009:24:43LSE  
16459.0009:30:59LSE  
199459.0009:30:59LSE  
182459.0009:30:59LSE  
198458.5009:36:30LSE  
198458.5009:36:30LSE  
198458.5009:36:30LSE  
198458.5009:36:30LSE  
197458.5009:36:30LSE  
1458.5009:36:30LSE  
109458.5009:37:24LSE  
89458.5009:37:24LSE  
198458.5009:39:00LSE  
19458.5009:39:00LSE  
179458.5009:39:00LSE  
277458.0009:39:00LSE  
198458.0009:39:00LSE  
198458.0009:39:00LSE  
198458.0009:39:00LSE  
198458.0009:39:00LSE  
198458.0009:39:00LSE  
179458.0009:39:00LSE  
19458.0009:39:00LSE  
198458.0009:39:00LSE  
198458.0009:39:03LSE  
81458.0009:40:01LSE  
117458.0009:40:01LSE  
198458.0009:40:01LSE  
81458.0009:40:01LSE  
96458.0009:40:01LSE  
12458.0009:40:01LSE  
4458.0009:40:01LSE  
5458.0009:42:00LSE  
48458.0009:44:00LSE  
94458.0009:44:00LSE  
56458.0009:44:00LSE  
198458.0009:49:20LSE  
16458.0009:49:59LSE  
182458.0009:49:59LSE  
198458.0009:51:00LSE  
16458.0009:51:06LSE  
182458.0009:51:06LSE  
16458.0009:51:27LSE  
16458.0009:51:48LSE  
87458.0009:52:00LSE  
23458.0009:52:00LSE  
56458.0009:53:01LSE  
198458.0009:53:01LSE  
198458.0009:53:09LSE  
148458.0009:54:00LSE  
16458.0009:54:00LSE  
34458.0009:56:22LSE  
198458.0009:56:22LSE  
103458.0009:56:23LSE  
31458.0009:56:23LSE  
16458.0010:01:34LSE  
48458.0010:01:34LSE  
181458.0010:03:22LSE  
198458.0010:16:53LSE  
55458.0010:16:53LSE  
113457.0010:19:18LSE  
81457.0010:19:18LSE  
312456.5010:29:40LSE  
72456.5010:29:42LSE  
148457.0010:46:44LSE  
189454.5012:11:14LSE  
75455.5013:17:27LSE  
25455.5013:17:27LSE  
100455.5013:17:27LSE  
166456.0013:30:40LSE  
85456.0013:30:41LSE  
16455.0013:30:41LSE  
10456.0013:30:42LSE  
46456.0013:30:42LSE  
65456.0013:30:42LSE  
198456.0013:30:42LSE  
198456.0013:30:42LSE  
198456.0013:30:42LSE  
4456.0013:30:42LSE  
163456.0013:30:42LSE  
27456.0013:30:43LSE  
4456.0013:30:43LSE  
198456.0013:30:43LSE  
198456.0013:30:43LSE  
198456.0013:30:43LSE  
198456.0013:30:44LSE  
272455.0013:30:45LSE  
30455.0013:32:23LSE  
9455.0013:32:23LSE  
7455.0013:32:23LSE  
152455.0013:53:08LSE  
169455.5014:01:49LSE  
16455.5014:01:49LSE  
13455.5014:01:49LSE  
16455.5014:06:35LSE  
182455.5014:06:35LSE  
218455.5014:06:35LSE  
156455.5014:06:35LSE  
42455.5014:06:35LSE  
198455.5014:08:12LSE  
30455.5014:08:14LSE  
16455.5014:08:14LSE  
16455.5014:09:32LSE  
136455.5014:09:32LSE  
60455.5014:09:32LSE  
20455.5014:09:32LSE  
118455.5014:09:32LSE  
20455.5014:09:32LSE  
6455.5014:09:32LSE  
10455.5014:09:32LSE  
17455.5014:20:58LSE  
105456.0014:43:30LSE  
7455.5014:54:24LSE  
63455.5014:59:56LSE  
62455.5014:59:56LSE  
39455.5014:59:56LSE  
13455.5014:59:56LSE  
3455.5014:59:56LSE  
131456.0015:20:23LSE  
16456.0015:20:23LSE  
28456.0015:20:23LSE  
4456.0015:20:23LSE  
244456.0015:20:25LSE  
1455.0015:38:21LSE  
247455.5015:46:33LSE  
153455.5015:46:33LSE  
225455.5015:46:35LSE  
31455.5015:46:35LSE  
16455.5015:46:35LSE  
16455.5015:46:35LSE  
1455.5015:46:35LSE  
15455.5015:46:35LSE  
1455.5015:46:35LSE  
119456.0015:49:16LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


