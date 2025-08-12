Teamwork Pays Off! Join HTX's 12th Anniversary Futures Team Challenge and Share a 120,000 USDT Prize Pool

PANAMA CITY, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2025 marks the glorious 12th anniversary of HTX, a leading global crypto exchange. To thank our global users for their continued support and trust, HTX is launching the Futures Team Challenge, a brand new team competition where traders can team up to fight for glory and a share of a 120,000 USDT prize pool. Register now for HTX's 12th Anniversary Futures Team Challenge. Form a team, rally your friends, and register on the event page to get in the game!



Rally Your Crew, Reach for the Stars



The challenge has two phases: the team-up period and the trading period. Participants can create their own teams or join existing ones on the event page. A team is considered successfully formed when it has at least 5 members, with a maximum of 100 members allowed.



● Team-up Period: 04:12 (UTC) on Aug 12, 2025 - 04:11 (UTC) on Aug 22, 2025

● Trading Period: 04:12 (UTC) on Aug 22, 2025 - 04:12 (UTC) on Sept 12, 2025

During the challenge period, team members can bolster their team's trading volume by trading futures with a volume of at least 30,000 USDT. The top 20 teams with the highest cumulative trading volume will qualify to split 120,000 USDT in $HTX.

Transparent Prize Distribution



The prize pool distribution is completely transparent:

The champion team receives an exclusive 20% of the prize pool, approximately 24,000 USDT.

receives an exclusive of the prize pool, approximately 24,000 USDT. The 2nd-place team receives 15% .

receives . The 3rd-place team receives 10% .

receives . Teams ranked 4th-10th equally split 30% .

equally split . Teams ranked 11th-20th equally share the remaining 25%.



Within each winning team, the rewards are distributed as follows:

The team leader automatically receives 10% of the team's prize.

of the team's prize. Team members ranked 1st, 2nd, and 3rd by individual trading volume receive 30% , 20% , and 10% respectively.

, , and respectively. Other team members with a futures trading volume of ≥30,000 USDT will share the remaining 30% of the rewards in proportion to their trading volume, with the reward for any single member capped at 7%.



Join the trading frenzy! Trade now and celebrate HTX's 12th Anniversary



This Futures Team Challenge brings together elite traders. It's not only a battle of trading skills and strategies but also a true test of teamwork. The champion team leader will take home at least 5,000 USDT.



Here's how to participate:

Step 1: Log in to your HTX account (If you don't have an account, please sign up here>>>);

Step 2: Visit the event page and create/join a team.

Guided by its core philosophy of "Putting Users First", HTX continues to launch innovative platform events and offers global users a diverse trading experience. As our 12th anniversary marks a new beginning, HTX will keep advancing product development to provide users with higher-quality, safer, and more efficient trading services.



About HTX



Founded in 2013, HTX (formerly Huobi) has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.



To learn more about HTX, please visit https://www.htx.com/ or HTX Square , and follow HTX on X, Telegram, and Discord. For further inquiries, please contact glo-media@htx-inc.com.

