GPTBots Expands Global Reach with New Data Center Options in Recent Update

HONG KONG, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GPTBots.ai, a global leader in enterprise-grade AI agent platforms, has reinforced its commitment to serving international businesses with the launch of expanded data center options in its latest V3.0.0805 update. This milestone highlights GPTBots’ dedication to providing scalable, secure, and regionally compliant solutions tailored to the needs of global enterprises.

Key Update: Enhanced Data Center Flexibility

The new update introduces the ability for organizations to select between two overseas data centers during the organization creation process. This added flexibility ensures compliance with local data regulations and improves performance for businesses operating across diverse geographies.

Once a data center location is selected, all organizational resources—including agents, knowledge bases, workflows, and logs—are securely stored in the chosen region, providing businesses with peace of mind and greater control over their data.

Supported Data Centers

Singapore (Default): api-sg.gptbots.ai

Thailand: api-th.gptbots.ai

Why This Matters

This expansion underscores GPTBots’ mission to empower businesses worldwide through localized and reliable AI solutions. By offering multiple data center options, GPTBots enables organizations to:

Meet Regional Compliance Requirements: Align operations with local data protection laws and regulations.

Optimize Performance: Deliver seamless AI-powered solutions with reduced latency and higher reliability.

Scale Confidently: Operate globally while maintaining secure and efficient data management.



“As we continue our global expansion, our focus remains steadfast on delivering the flexibility, security, and performance enterprises need to thrive in an increasingly interconnected economy,” said Chris Lo, Founder and CEO of GPTBots.

Looking Ahead

With SOC 2 Type II certification ensuring the highest standards of security and confidentiality, GPTBots is a trusted partner for enterprises worldwide. Combined with its expanding data center network, GPTBots offers a reliable, scalable AI platform designed to meet the evolving demands of global businesses.

About GPTBots

GPTBots.ai is an enterprise-grade AI agent building platform designed to empower businesses with intelligent automation, advanced decision-making, and exceptional customer experiences. With features like multi-agent capabilities, seamless integration with leading AI models, and support for on-premise deployments, GPTBots enables intelligent collaboration to address diverse business workflows, including customer service, knowledge management, data analysis, lead generation, and beyond. The platform offers scalable, secure solutions that reduce costs, drive growth, and help businesses unlock the full potential of AI in today’s competitive landscape.

For more information on GPTBots' enterprise solutions, visit www.gptbots.ai.

Media Contact:

marketing@gptbots.ai