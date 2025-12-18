GPTBots Presents Its Next-Gen AI DX Solutions for Japanese Enterprises at AI Agent Expo

HONG KONG, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The recent AI Agent Expo, hosted by AIsmiley in Tokyo, set new attendance records and highlighted the booming demand for AI-powered digital transformation (DX) in Japan. Among all enterprise priorities, AI customer support stood out as the most urgent need. GPTBots.ai’ advanced solutions attracted strong interest from leaders in manufacturing, finance, technology, and consumer goods, reflecting the rapid acceleration of intelligent automation across Japanese industries.





GPTBots at AI Agent Expo

Key DX Needs from Japanese Enterprises

At the expo, GPTBots identified three core areas where Japanese enterprises are focusing their DX efforts:

Sales and Customer Engagement: AI-powered virtual sales agents, lead generation, and automated customer support to enhance customer experience and drive growth.

AI-powered virtual sales agents, lead generation, and automated customer support to enhance customer experience and drive growth. CRM and System Integration: Seamless connectivity with Salesforce and other CRM platforms for unified data management and streamlined operations.

Seamless connectivity with Salesforce and other CRM platforms for unified data management and streamlined operations. Internal Collaboration and Knowledge Management: Intelligent tools for knowledge sharing, employee consultation, and real-time communication to boost operational efficiency.





LiveSpeechly: Enterprise-Grade AI for Real-Time Communication

A highlight of the expo was GPTBots’ LiveSpeechly, an enterprise-grade AI solution enabling real-time multilingual translation and meeting transcription, greatly improving cross-border collaboration and internal communication.

Why GPTBots is the DX Partner of Choice in Japan

Flexible and Effortless Deployment: Cloud and on-premise options with quick setup and minimal IT burden.

Cloud and on-premise options with quick setup and minimal IT burden. Uncompromising Data Security: Adheres to the highest standards of data protection and privacy, fully compliant with Japanese regulations.

Adheres to the highest standards of data protection and privacy, fully compliant with Japanese regulations. Seamless System Integration: Native connectors for major business platforms enable real-time data flow and process automation.





Empowering Japan’s Digital Transformation Journey

“Japanese enterprises are embracing AI-driven DX to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving market. GPTBots is committed to empowering them with secure, scalable, and highly customizable AI solutions that deliver measurable business value,” said Chris Lo, Founder and CEO of GPTBots.



For more information about GPTBots’ DX solutions for Japanese enterprises, please visit https://www.gptbots.ai/.

About GPTBots.ai

GPTBots is a global leader in enterprise AI agent platforms, enabling organizations to automate, integrate, and elevate business operations with next-generation artificial intelligence.

Media Contact:

Ida

Marketing Specialist

marketing@gptbots.ai

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/66f2925d-6270-4f64-94b2-98f2a16f5a6f