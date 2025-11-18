GPTBots and Linkup Partner to Deliver a New Class of “Connected and Compliant” AI Solutions for Enterprises

HONG KONG, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GPTBots.ai, a leading enterprise AI agent platform, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Linkup, a trusted provider of advanced AI-powered web search and content integration services. This collaboration marks the arrival of a new class of “connected and compliant” AI solutions, empowering enterprises to harness real-time, premium web content securely and intelligently within their business applications.

A Leap Forward: Connected and Compliant AI for the Modern Enterprise

With Linkup’s advanced AI-Powered Search API now integrated into GPTBots Open Tools, organizations can equip their AI agents with the ability to access, process, and deliver up-to-the-minute information from across the web—while maintaining the highest standards of data privacy, security, and regulatory compliance. This partnership enables enterprises to move beyond static data, unlocking dynamic, context-aware insights and automation for customer service, compliance, research, analytics, and more.





Key Benefits of the Partnership:

Connected Intelligence: AI agents built on GPTBots can now leverage Linkup's real-time, accurate web search to provide richer, more relevant answers and recommendations—bridging the gap between enterprise systems and the world's information.

Compliance at the Core: Both GPTBots and Linkup are built with enterprise-grade security and privacy as foundational principles, and are fully SOC 2 Type II compliant—ensuring robust protection and trust for all business applications.

Seamless Integration: Linkup's API is fully available within GPTBots Open Tools, making it easy for users to activate and deploy advanced search capabilities without technical barriers.

Enterprise-Ready Flexibility: Tailored rate limits, custom billing, and 24/7 premium support ensure the solution scales to meet diverse business needs.

Future-Proof Infrastructure: Together, GPTBots and Linkup are building the digital rails for AI agents to act as primary users of the web—enabling a new era of business automation, knowledge discovery, and operational excellence.



A Shared Vision for the Next Generation of Enterprise AI

“At GPTBots, we believe the future of enterprise AI lies in solutions that are both deeply connected and rigorously compliant,” said Chris Lo, Founder and CEO of GPTBots. “Our partnership with Linkup brings this vision to life—delivering AI agents that can securely interact with the world’s information, drive smarter decisions, and adapt to the ever-changing needs of modern business.”

“At Linkup, our mission is to build the infrastructure that allows AI to seamlessly engage with the internet, while meeting the strictest standards for privacy and compliance,” said Boris Toledano, COO and Co-Founder at Linkup. “This collaboration with GPTBots sets a new benchmark for what’s possible—empowering organizations to unlock the full potential of connected, compliant AI.”

About GPTBots

GPTBots is an enterprise AI agent platform that enables organizations to build, deploy, and manage intelligent agents for customer service, workflow automation, compliance, and more. With a no-code builder, robust security, and flexible deployment options, GPTBots accelerates AI adoption and delivers measurable results.

About Linkup

Linkup (linkup.so) powers business applications with the world’s most accurate AI search and access to fresh, premium content. With a focus on security, privacy, and enterprise readiness, Linkup bridges the gap between AI and the internet, enabling AI agents to act, learn, and deliver value in real time.

