GPTBots Exhibits at AXIES Annual Conference, Empowering Digital Transformation in Higher Education

HONG KONG, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GPTBots.ai, a leading enterprise AI agent platform, is excited to attend the AXIES 2025 Annual Conference in Sapporo, Japan. As the most authoritative and influential annual event in Japan's higher education informatization sector, the conference attracted approximately 1,700 university IT leaders, CIOs, researchers, and technical experts from across the country.

GPTBots showcased alongside international leaders such as Microsoft Copilot and Salesforce, with a special focus on the diverse and innovative applications of AI Agents in the education industry—including campus intelligent customer service, academic knowledge retrieval, and administrative process automation—which drew significant attention and active engagement from participating universities and technology enterprises.





(Live DEMO Presentation)

Focusing on University Needs: Showcasing Practical AI Agent Applications

At the conference, GPTBots highlighted its platform’s practical applications tailored to the real needs of universities in intelligent services and management, with a focus on the following scenarios:

Campus Intelligent Customer Service:

Automatically responds to FAQs and student service inquiries, enhancing service response efficiency. Intelligent Knowledge Base Retrieval:

Enables faculty and students to conveniently search for campus regulations, procedures, and academic resources in one place. Administrative Process Automation:

Facilitates the automated processing of academic affairs, work order approvals, HR inquiries, and other administrative tasks. Academic Research Support: Provides teachers and researchers with intelligent tools for information retrieval and data organization.

During the exhibition, the GPTBots booth attracted IT leaders from universities such as Hokkaido University, Shizuoka University, and Chiba Institute of Technology for in-depth discussions. Some university representatives shared their experiences in exploring generative AI and expressed strong interest in the potential of AI Agents to enhance campus service efficiency and management capabilities.

Product Capabilities: Empowering the Digital Transformation of Education

The GPTBots platform is built around no-code, visual development as its core feature, aiming to lower the barrier to AI adoption and help universities quickly deploy and customize intelligent agents. The platform offers the following capabilities:

Multi-model Integration and Intelligent Scheduling:

Supports integration with leading large language models such as OpenAI and Claude. Multimodal Knowledge Base:

Supports knowledge management and retrieval across multiple data types, including text, images, and videos. Visual Workflow Configuration:

Allows university administrators to flexibly adjust workflows based on actual business needs. Enterprise-grade Security and Compliance:

Supports on-premises deployment, data encryption, and permission management to ensure data security. Open Integration: Seamlessly connects with academic affairs, OA, LMS, and other systems to support diverse campus scenarios.



Compliance First: Safeguarding University Data Security

GPTBots places great emphasis on data security and compliance. The platform supports on-premises deployment and multi-level permission management, helping universities better protect core data and user privacy throughout their digital transformation journey.

Continuous Exploration: Advancing Deep Integration of AI and Education

Through this AXIES conference, GPTBots gained deeper insights into the practical needs and industry trends of Japanese universities in their digital transformation journey. Looking ahead, GPTBots will continue to strengthen communication and collaboration with universities and industry partners, promote the implementation of AI Agents in educational scenarios, and jointly explore new pathways for building smart campuses.

About GPTBots

GPTBots.ai is an enterprise AI agent platform that enables organizations to build, deploy, and manage intelligent agents for customer service, workflow automation, compliance, and more. With a no-code builder, robust security, and flexible deployment options, GPTBots accelerates AI adoption and delivers measurable results.

Media Contact:

Ida

Marketing Specialist

marketing@gptbots.ai

