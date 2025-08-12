Aurora Mobile’s GPTBots.ai Expands Global Reach with New Data Center Options

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced that its AI agent platform, GPTBots.ai, has strengthened its commitment to serving international businesses with the launch of expanded data center options in its latest V3.0.0805 update. This milestone highlights GPTBots.ai’s dedication to providing scalable, secure, and regionally compliant solutions tailored to the needs of global enterprises.

With the new update, enterprises can now select two overseas data centers simultaneously during the account creation process - currently supporting a dual-selection of Singapore and Thailand. As GPTBots.ai continues to expand its global data center network, enterprise customers worldwide benefit from localized, reliable AI solutions that deliver:

Regional Compliance: Operate in alignment with local data protection laws and regulations.

Optimized Performance: Deliver seamless AI-powered solutions with reduced latency and higher reliability.

Confident scalability: Operate globally while maintaining secure and efficient data management, backed by SOC 2 Type II certification and the highest standards of security and confidentiality.



“GPTBots is a trusted partner for enterprises worldwide. As we continue our global expansion, our focus remains steadfast on delivering the flexibility, security, and performance enterprises need to succeed in an increasingly interconnected economy,” said Chris Lo, Founder and CEO of GPTBots.ai.

For more information on GPTBots.ai' enterprise solutions, visit www.gptbots.ai.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.

For more information, please visit https://ir.jiguang.cn/ .

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile’s strategies; Aurora Mobile’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile’s ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SAAS business model; its ability to maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

