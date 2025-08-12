Banijay Group: weekly share transactions

Paris – 11 August 2025

Share Transactions Disclosure

Banijay Group N.V.1 (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 4 August to 8 August 2025 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder’s annual meeting on 22 May 2025.

Trade DateSideTotal Daily Volume (Number of Shares)Average PriceAmount of TransactionsMarket Identification Code
2025-08-04BUY6468.9754645 798.15XAMS
2025-08-04SELL3769.0986703 421.10XAMS
2025-08-05BUY4358.8073563 831.20XAMS
2025-08-05SELL4338.9423793 872.05XAMS
2025-08-06BUY4818.9097714 285.60XAMS
2025-08-06SELL3259.0896922 954.15XAMS
2025-08-07BUY3178.7965302 788.50XAMS
2025-08-07SELL1068.814623934.35XAMS
2025-08-08BUY1008.780000878.00XAMS
2025-08-08SELL118.85000097.35XAMS

The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company’s website (https://group.banijay.com/liquidity-agreement/) under the section « Investors ».

Agenda

Q3 2025 results: 6 November 2025

About Banijay Group

Banijay Group is a global entertainment leader founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entrepreneur and entertainment industry pioneer. Our mission is to inspire passion by providing audiences with engaging and innovative entertainment experiences. The Group’s activities include Content production & distribution (through Banijay Entertainment, the largest international independent producer distributor), Live experiences (through Banijay Live, a leading player in live experiences) and Online sports betting & gaming (through Banijay Gaming, Europe’s fastest-growing online sports betting platform). In 2024, Banijay Group recorded revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of €4.8bn and €900m respectively.
Banijay Group is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ISIN: NL0015000X07, Bloomberg: BNJ NA, Reuters: BNJ.AS).

1 Previously known as FL Entertainment N.V. until 24 May 2024

