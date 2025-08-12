Banijay Group: weekly share transactions

Press Release
Paris – 11 August 2025
Share Transactions Disclosure
Banijay Group N.V.1 (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 4 August to 8 August 2025 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder’s annual meeting on 22 May 2025.
|Trade Date
|Side
|Total Daily Volume (Number of Shares)
|Average Price
|Amount of Transactions
|Market Identification Code
|2025-08-04
|BUY
|646
|8.975464
|5 798.15
|XAMS
|2025-08-04
|SELL
|376
|9.098670
|3 421.10
|XAMS
|2025-08-05
|BUY
|435
|8.807356
|3 831.20
|XAMS
|2025-08-05
|SELL
|433
|8.942379
|3 872.05
|XAMS
|2025-08-06
|BUY
|481
|8.909771
|4 285.60
|XAMS
|2025-08-06
|SELL
|325
|9.089692
|2 954.15
|XAMS
|2025-08-07
|BUY
|317
|8.796530
|2 788.50
|XAMS
|2025-08-07
|SELL
|106
|8.814623
|934.35
|XAMS
|2025-08-08
|BUY
|100
|8.780000
|878.00
|XAMS
|2025-08-08
|SELL
|11
|8.850000
|97.35
|XAMS
The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company’s website (https://group.banijay.com/liquidity-agreement/) under the section « Investors ».
Agenda
Q3 2025 results: 6 November 2025
Investor Relations
Press Relations
banijaygroup@brunswickgroup.com
About Banijay Group
Banijay Group is a global entertainment leader founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entrepreneur and entertainment industry pioneer. Our mission is to inspire passion by providing audiences with engaging and innovative entertainment experiences. The Group’s activities include Content production & distribution (through Banijay Entertainment, the largest international independent producer distributor), Live experiences (through Banijay Live, a leading player in live experiences) and Online sports betting & gaming (through Banijay Gaming, Europe’s fastest-growing online sports betting platform). In 2024, Banijay Group recorded revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of €4.8bn and €900m respectively.
Banijay Group is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ISIN: NL0015000X07, Bloomberg: BNJ NA, Reuters: BNJ.AS).
1 Previously known as FL Entertainment N.V. until 24 May 2024
Attachment