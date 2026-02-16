Banijay Group: weekly share transactions

Banijay Group N.V. (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 09 February 2026 to 13 February 2026 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder’s annual meeting on 22 May 2025.

Trade DateSideTotal Daily Volume (Number of Shares)Average PriceAmount of TransactionsMarket Identification Code
2026-02-09BUY5778.1705374 714.40XAMS
2026-02-09SELL8288.1879236 779.60XAMS
2026-02-10BUY478.171277384.05XAMS
2026-02-10SELL1778.2104521 453.25XAMS
2026-02-11BUY1158.228261946.25XAMS
2026-02-11SELL2938.3097272 434.75XAMS
2026-02-12BUY1318.2645041 082.65XAMS
2026-02-12SELL5048.3507944 208.80XAMS
2026-02-13BUY738.434247615.70XAMS
2026-02-13SELL4218.4737533 567.45XAMS

The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company’s website (https://group.banijay.com/liquidity-agreement/) under the section « Investors ».

About Banijay Group

Banijay Group is a global entertainment leader founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entrepreneur and entertainment industry pioneer. Our mission is to inspire passion by providing audiences with engaging and innovative entertainment experiences. The Group’s activities include Content production & distribution (through Banijay Entertainment, the largest international independent producer distributor), Live experiences (through Banijay Live, a leading player in live experiences) and Online sports betting & gaming (through Banijay Gaming, Europe’s fastest-growing online sports betting platform). In 2024, Banijay Group recorded revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of €4.8bn and €900m respectively.
Banijay Group is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ISIN: NL0015000X07, Bloomberg: BNJ NA, Reuters: BNJ.AS).

