Banijay Group: weekly share transactions

 | Source: Banijay Group N.V. Banijay Group N.V.

Press Release

Paris – 20 April 2026

Share Transactions Disclosure

Banijay Group N.V. (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 13 April 2026 to 17 April 2026 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder’s annual meeting on 22 May 2025.

Trade DateSideTotal Daily Volume (Number of Shares)Average PriceAmount of TransactionsMarket Identification Code
2026-04-13BUY6258.5656005 353.50XAMS
2026-04-13SELL12668.59058510 875.68XAMS
2026-04-14BUY6158.5139845 236.10XAMS
2026-04-14SELL1408.5357141 195.00XAMS
2026-04-15BUY2208.4381821 856.40XAMS
2026-04-15SELL3508.4714292 965.00XAMS
2026-04-16BUY3668.4518033 093.36XAMS
2026-04-16SELL2228.4637841 878.96XAMS
2026-04-17BUY508.500000425.00XAMS
2026-04-17SELL3688.4990223 127.64XAMS

The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company’s website (https://group.banijay.com/liquidity-agreement/) under the section « Investors ».

Agenda

Q1 2026: 18 May 2026

Investor Relations

investors@group.banijay.com

Press Relations

banijaygroup@brunswickgroup.com  

About Banijay Group

Banijay Group is a global entertainment leader founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entrepreneur and entertainment industry pioneer. Our mission is to inspire passion by providing audiences with engaging and innovative entertainment experiences. The Group’s activities include Content production & distribution (through Banijay Entertainment, the largest international independent producer distributor), Live experiences (through Banijay Live, a leading player in live experiences) and Online sports betting & gaming (through Banijay Gaming, Europe’s fastest-growing online sports betting platform). In 2025, Banijay Group recorded revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of €4.9bn and €961m respectively.
Banijay Group is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ISIN: NL0015000X07, Bloomberg: BNJ NA, Reuters: BNJ.AS).

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2026.04.20 - Banijay Group - Weekly share transactions - PR
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