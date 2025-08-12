Informativ Named an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Company for Second Consecutive Year

FRISCO, Texas, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Informativ, a provider of fraud prevention, compliance, and credit technology for the automotive and consumer finance industries, has been named to Inc. Magazine’s 2025 Inc. 5000 list of Fastest Growing Private Companies in the U.S. This marks the second consecutive year Informativ received this honor. Informativ is backed by Capstreet, a Houston-based lower middle market private equity firm.

Informativ’s placement at No. 2,763 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list reflects its 151% growth over a three-year period and marks a rise from its 2024 ranking of No. 2,883. Within the software category, the company also climbed from No. 326 to No. 309, reinforcing its growth trajectory in the sector.

A major milestone contributing to this repeat recognition is the continued success of Informativ’s Total Solution platform, which enables dealers to simultaneously verify identity, manage credit processes, and maintain FTC Safeguards Rule compliance within a single, streamlined workflow. The platform eliminates the inefficiencies of legacy systems and empowers dealerships to meet today’s regulatory demands with confidence and speed.

“Being named to the Inc. 5000 list for a second consecutive year is a powerful reflection of the trust thousands of clients place in Informativ’s platform and people,” said David Carner, CEO of Informativ. “Our continued growth is fueled by relentless innovation and a deep commitment to helping businesses reduce risk, accelerate operations, and drive profitability. From credit to compliance to fraud prevention, Informativ shows what’s possible in automotive and consumer finance technology.”

According to Inc., this year’s Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

“Making the Inc. 5000 list is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company’s tenacity and clarity of vision,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn’t just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”

For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Informativ

Informativ is a provider of fraud prevention, compliance, and credit technology delivering a seamless, integrated platform for automotive and consumer finance industries across the U.S. Informativ's software optimizes the consumer finance qualification process, ensures compliance, and enhances profitability through automation and risk mitigation. Informativ is proud to be recognized on the 2025 and 2024 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies and as a 2024 and 2025 Great Place To Work certified employer. For more information, visit www.informativ.com



About Capstreet

Founded in 1990, Capstreet invests in lower middle market software, tech-enabled services, and industrial business services companies. With more than 50 platform investments and more than 200 add-on acquisitions since inception, Capstreet’s investment strategy is focused on utilizing its Capvalue Framework® to help accelerate growth and profitability, and create long-term sustainable businesses. The majority of Capstreet’s investments have been with founder- or entrepreneur-owned businesses. For more information, visit the Capstreet website, https://capstreet.com.

Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Informativ paid a fee to apply to be considered for the award and is not affiliated with Inc. The award was granted on August 12.

Media Contact

Christina Wofford

cwofford@informativ.com

602-363-0134