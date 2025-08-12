Americold Opens First Import-Export Hub in Partnership with CPKC, Unlocking a New Era of Food Flow Across North America

ATLANTA, GA. and KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Americold Realty Trust, a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics, real estate, and value-added services, today celebrates the grand opening of its new $100+ million Import-Export Hub in Kansas City, Missouri.

Developed in partnership with Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX:CP) (NYSE:CP) (CPKC), the 335,000-square-foot facility is Americold’s first on the CPKC rail network and a key hub for the Mexico Midwest Express (MMX), North America’s only single-line rail service for refrigerated goods between the U.S. and Mexico.

Key features include on-site USDA inspections to eliminate border delays; load capacity exceeding 50,000 pounds per container to reduce highway congestion; and a 300-mile service radius supporting regional food flow. Beyond the immediate region, the facility also serves as a strategic consolidation point for longer-haul shipments, including flows from Canada to Mexico, particularly for customers facing border inefficiencies or trucking capacity challenges.

“This is more than infrastructure – it’s a fully integrated solution that connects food producers to consumers faster and more efficiently,” said George Chappelle, CEO of Americold. “By combining our cold storage capabilities and food flow expertise with CPKC’s rail network, we’re creating a new North American cold chain that delivers real value to our customers. Simply put, we’ve unlocked a better way to move food.”

“This grand opening marks the realization of a shared vision and what is today a growing strategic collaboration delivering new rail service products to the market,” said Keith Creel, President and CEO of CPKC. “This facility is the first of many across our unrivaled North American network. By combining Americold with our secure, single-line cross-border service, we have created a new refrigerated supply chain for our customers shipping food and other temperature-controlled products across Canada, the United States and Mexico.”

This Kansas City hub is part of a broader network of Import-Export Hubs Americold is developing through strategic partnerships to support global trade lanes and enable the fast, seamless movement of food across North America and around the world. It reflects the power of public-private collaboration to modernize infrastructure and improve how food moves from origin to destination.

“Kansas City proudly welcomes Americold to our thriving business landscape,” said Mayor Quinton Lucas. “With direct rail connectivity through CPKC and a talented local workforce, this new facility highlights how strategic partnerships can reshape industries and accelerate innovation. We’re excited to be at the center of that transformation.”

The project is expected to create nearly 190 new jobs and significantly enhance regional and cross-border food logistics.

“Americold’s investment in Kansas City not only brings new jobs – it brings opportunity,” said Tracey Lewis, President and CEO of the Economic Development Corporation of Kansas City (EDCKC). “This project strengthens our logistics infrastructure and creates pathways for local talent to thrive in a fast-growing sector. It’s the kind of momentum we love to see for our city and our people.”

“Americold’s new facility is an exciting development for the Kansas City area and its thriving logistics sector,” said Governor Mike Kehoe. “Missouri’s affordability, strategic location, and access to infrastructure continue to encourage investment and job creation. We’re proud to see an industry leader like Americold choose our state while further strengthening the local economy.”

“Americold’s grand opening represents an exciting step forward for our transportation sector,” said Michelle Hataway, Director of the Department of Economic Development. “We’re excited to see how this company’s investment will create new opportunities across the state.”

“It is always exciting when a company opens its doors in Missouri,” said Subash Alias, CEO of Missouri Partnership. “Americold is joining nearly 20,000 distribution and logistics companies in the state who are benefitting from Missouri’s central location, solid infrastructure, and low business costs.”

The project was supported by Missouri Partnership, the City of Kansas City, Economic Development Corporation of Kansas City, KC SmartPort, Missouri Department of Economic Development, Missouri One Start, Evergy, and Spire.

About Americold

Americold (NYSE: COLD) is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics and real estate, with a more than 120-year legacy of innovation and reliability. With more than 230 facilities across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America – totaling approximately 1.4 billion refrigerated cubic feet – Americold ensures the safe, efficient movement of refrigerated products worldwide.

Our facilities are an integral part of the global food supply chain, connecting producers, processors, distributors, and retailers with tailored, value-added services supported by responsive and reliable supply chains. Leveraging deep industry expertise, smart technology, and sustainable practices, Americold delivers world-class service that creates lasting value for our customers and the communities we serve. Visit www.americold.com to learn more.

About CPKC

With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf Coast to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpkcr.com to learn more about the rail advantages of CPKC.

Media Relations:

Elizabeth McMillan, APR

Telephone: 762-821-9631

Email: mediarelations@americold.com