USA Rare Earth and Enduro Sign Memorandum of Understanding for Delivery of U.S.-Made Neo Magnets for Pipeline Cleaning “Smart Pigs”

STILLWATER, Okla., Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USA Rare Earth, Inc. (Nasdaq: USAR) (USAR or the Company) today announced it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Enduro Pipeline Services (Enduro), a leading provider of pipeline cleaning and inline inspection (ILI) tools, for delivery of the Company’s neo magnets, of which USAR plans to begin production in early 2026.

Enduro’s advanced pipeline pigs, also known as "intelligent pigs" or "smart pigs," use high-powered neodymium magnets to collect ferrous debris, detect defects, and track their location within the pipeline. Strong magnets help to improve the capture of metallic fragments like rust, scale, and welding debris, ensuring a cleaner pipeline interior. They are also used to detect corrosion inside the pipeline.

“We’ve always believed that when American companies support each other, the entire industry gets stronger,” said Dwane Laymon, CEO of Enduro Pipeline Services. “Sourcing rare earth magnets domestically—from a fellow Oklahoma manufacturer—does more than improve our supply chain. It helps keep jobs in our state, strengthens our economy, and reinforces our ability to deliver dependable tools to pipeline operators. We stand behind every product we make, and we’re proud to say it’s built in the U.S.A.”

This agreement is the latest in a series commissioning USAR’s Innovations Lab in Stillwater, Oklahoma, for the purpose of prototyping magnets and qualifying them for use in multiple industries. Additional MOUs with Moog (AI/Data Centers), PolarStar (Aerospace/Defense) and StudBuddy (Residential Construction), have been announced in recent months. USAR’s Innovations Lab mimics the production capabilities of the USAR’s commercial manufacturing facility once commissioned in 2026.

“We are proud to partner with Enduro to provide them with American-made magnets that will maintain the speed and quality for which their pigs are known,” said Joshua Ballard, CEO of USA Rare Earth. “Our manufacturing plant in Stillwater stands ready to serve any industry, with the capability to create high-powered magnets of every size and shape.”

Together, Enduro Pipeline Services and USA Rare Earth are proving that American-made isn’t just a slogan—it’s a strategy for resilience, quality, and long-term success.

About USA Rare Earth

USA Rare Earth is building a vertically integrated, domestic rare earth magnet production supply chain. USAR is currently constructing a 310k square foot rare earth sintered neo magnet manufacturing facility in Stillwater, Oklahoma. USAR also controls mining rights to the Round Top Mountain rare earth and critical minerals deposit in West Texas, which holds significant deposits of heavy rare earths, such as dysprosium and terbium, as well as gallium, beryllium, lithium and other critical tech minerals. USAR’s permanent neo magnets and rare earth minerals are required for a wide variety of products used in the defense, automotive, aviation, industrial, medical, and consumer electronics industries.



About Enduro Pipeline Services, Inc.

Founded in 1988, Enduro Pipeline Services operates out of Tulsa, Oklahoma, where it designs, manufactures, and supports a full suite of pipeline integrity tools used throughout North America and globally. From custom-engineered cleaning pigs to high-resolution MFL and geometry tools, Enduro’s products are trusted across the oil and gas industry for their durability, reliability, and performance.

