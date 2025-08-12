Monogram Health Ranks 7th on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Companies

Nashville, Tenn., Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Monogram Health, the leading multi-specialty provider of in-home, evidence-based care for patients with multiple chronic conditions, announced its ranking as the 7th Fastest-Growing Company in the United States by Inc. Magazine. This 2025 distinction marks the second consecutive year that Monogram Health has ranked among the top 7 fastest-growing companies in America (previously listed No. 3 in 2024).

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to their percentage of revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. Among the top 500 companies on this year’s list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552%, whereas Monogram’s three-year revenue growth rate was at 14,131%. Upon a comprehensive analysis of the ranking, Monogram Health ranked No. 2 fastest growing company across the healthcare and medical industry and No. 1 in the state of Tennessee.

“Monogram Health is on a mission to revolutionize the way care is delivered to polychronic patients throughout the United States. Being ranked among the top 7 for two consecutive years is a true testament to the profitable growth and scale of Monogram Health to date, and the immense potential still on the horizon,” said Michael Uchrin, Co-Founder and CEO of Monogram Health. “Our model continues to be both efficient and effective in improving patient health outcomes, while also reducing unnecessary hospitalizations and lowering costs for all parties involved. Our personalized, in-home, multispecialty approach is unique, and our positive impact on patients, providers, payers, and the healthcare industry alike is profound.”

Founded in 2019, Monogram Health has rapidly emerged as the leader in multi-specialty, in-home, value-based care through a disciplined and aggressive growth strategy, focused on building and expanding strategic partnerships with the nation’s largest health plans, integrated health systems, and risk-based primary care platforms. From $4.9 million in 2020, Monogram’s revenue surged to more than $21 million and $310 million in 2021 and 2022, respectively, before jumping to more than $2 billion in 2023 and more than $3 billion in 2024. Monogram Health continues to strategically scale, employing around 1,500 people across 36 states with anticipated revenues of $5 billion in 2025.

“Earning a spot on this year’s list speaks volumes about a company’s tenacity and clarity of vision,” says Mike Hofman, Editor-in-Chief of Inc. “These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn’t just weather the storm—they grew through it.”

To view the full list of 2025 Inc. 5000 honorees, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

To learn more about the “Monogram Health Difference,” visit: https://www.monogramhealth.com/the-monogram-difference/

About Monogram Health:

Monogram Health is the leading multispecialty provider of in-home, evidence-based care for the most complex of patients who have multiple chronic conditions. Monogram Health takes a comprehensive and personalized approach to a person’s health, treating not only a disease, but all of the chronic conditions that are present - such as diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, heart failure, depression, COPD, and other metabolic disorders.

Monogram Health employs a robust clinical team, leveraging specialists across multiple disciplines including nephrology, cardiology, endocrinology, pulmonology, behavioral health, and palliative care to diagnose and treat health issues; review and prescribe medication; provide guidance, education, and counselling on a patient’s healthcare options; as well as assist with daily needs such as access to food, eating healthy, transportation, financial assistance, and more. Monogram Health is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and on holidays, to support and treat patients in their home.

Monogram Health’s personalized and innovative treatment model is proven to dramatically improve patient outcomes and quality of life while reducing medical costs across the health care continuum. Monogram Health is based in Nashville, Tennessee, operates throughout 36 states, and is privately held by Frist Cressey Ventures, Norwest Venture Partners, TPG Capital, as well as other leading strategic and financial investors. To learn more about Monogram Health, ranked by Inc. Magazine as the 3rd fastest growing private company in the United States in 2024 and 7th in 2025, please visit here.

Inc. 5000 Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

