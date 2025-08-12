Chicago Author Lori Orlinsky Releases Second Book in Beloved BEING ME series

CHICAGO, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yorkshire Publishing proudly announces the release of Being Middle (is a great place to be), the second title in Lori Orlinsky’s award-winning BEING ME series — just in time for National Middle Child Day (August 12).





Told with humor and heart, Being Middle explores the ups and downs of life as the middle child. The story follows a child stuck between an older sibling who does everything first and a younger sibling who gets all the attention — until she realizes that being in the middle comes with its own kind of magic.

Inspired by her own daughter, Ellie, becoming a middle child, Orlinsky wrote the book to remind children that being in the middle doesn’t mean being forgotten.

“This book is a celebration of the wonderful quirks that make middle children who they are,” says Orlinsky. “They may fall in the middle, but their place in the family — and the world — is anything but ordinary.”



Being Middle has already caught the attention of middle child advocates. Bruce Hopman, founder of the International Middle Child Union, remarked, “There is no cure for Middle Child Syndrome. But this book, and Lori’s approach to raising a Middle Child, might be the closest thing.”

Being Middle follows Orlinsky’s bestselling debut Being Small (isn’t so bad after all), which won more than a dozen book awards for its empowering message of self-acceptance.

Lori Orlinsky is a bestselling author and veteran journalist known for her rhyming, lesson-driven picture books that help children process big emotions and make sense of the world around them. Being Middle marks her fifth published title. While she isn’t a middle child, she has her hands full raising one. For more information, follow visit her website or follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

Being Middle (ISBN: 978-0881441055) will be available beginning August 12 on Amazon and wherever books are sold.

About Yorkshire Publishing

Yorkshire Publishing is committed to publishing books that make a difference. Since 2002, the company has published and distributed thousands of titles, working closely with authors to positively impact readers of all ages. Learn more at yorkshirepublishing.com

