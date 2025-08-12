Crypto Exchange BexBack Launches 100x Leverage, No KYC, and Up to 10 BTC Bonus for New Users





SINGAPORE, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BexBack, a fast-growing name in crypto derivatives, has officially launched its global futures trading platform. The exchange offers up to 100x leverage, a 100% deposit bonus（up to 10 BTC）, and no KYC requirement, giving traders worldwide quick, private, and powerful access to the crypto markets.



What Is 100x Leverage?



100x leverage lets traders control much larger positions with less capital. For example, at a BTC price of $100,000, opening a 1 BTC long position with 100x leverage gives you exposure to 100 BTC. A $5,000 price increase could yield 5 BTC in profit — a 500% return. With BexBack’s 100% deposit bonus, profits could double, but traders should manage liquidation risk carefully.





100% Deposit Bonus Explained







The deposit bonus can’t be withdrawn directly but can be used as margin to open larger positions or reduce liquidation risk during market swings.



Trading on BexBack



BexBack supports 50+ major crypto contracts, including BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, and ADA. The platform features zero spreads, no slippage, and lightning-fast execution for a professional-grade trading experience.



Double Bonus for New Users



New users who deposit at least 0.001 BTC or 100 USDT can get a 100% deposit bonus. After their first completed trade, they can claim an additional $50 welcome bonus by emailing support@bexback.com. The bonus will be credited to their USDT-M futures account within 24 hours and can be used for leveraged trades or to offset losses.

Why recommend BexBack for trading crypto futures?







Up to 100x leverage on 50+ crypto contracts



Zero spread, no slippage, no hidden fees.



No KYC — start trading instantly



Mobile & desktop access



Funding fee charged once per day



Supports BTC, USDT, ETH, XRP, ADA, SOL, and more



BexBack is registered with the U.S. FinCEN as a Money Services Business (MSB) and serves over 500,000 traders in 200+ countries. Headquartered in Singapore, it also operates offices in Hong Kong and other regions.



About BexBack







BexBack is a next-generation crypto futures trading platform offering 100x leverage, deep liquidity, no-KYC onboarding, and exclusive bonuses. Focused on speed, security, and user empowerment, BexBack provides a high-performance trading experience worldwide.



Sign up now, claim your bonus, and start building your crypto portfolio today!







Website: www.bexback.com

Contact: business@bexback.com



Contact:

Amanda

business@bexback.com

