Tryst Hospitality and The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation Expand Partnership with Launch of The Elizabeth Taylor Chocolate Martini

Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tryst Hospitality is proud to unveil The Elizabeth Taylor Chocolate Martini, a rich, indulgent signature cocktail available now at select venues across its portfolio. This new iteration of The Elizabeth Taylor Martini was inspired by a cocktail Elizabeth Taylor and Rock Hudson created while filming the movie “Giant” in 1955 after long days on set, a nod to her iconic Hollywood legacy. The Elizabeth Taylor Chocolate Martini is made with Tito’s Vodka, Kahlua and chocolate syrup, shaken over ice and served up.

In partnership with The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation (ETAF), $1 from every cocktail sold will go directly to support ETAF’s mission to achieve an AIDS-free world.

The Abbey Food & Bar in West Hollywood, where Elizabeth Taylor would visit, has long served as the foundation of Tryst’s relationship with ETAF. The partnership has supported annual events including The Abbey’s World AIDS Day Tree Lighting and other community fundraisers. Today, Tryst Hospitality is expanding that commitment to include all of its venues:

The Abbey and The Chapel at The Abbey (West Hollywood)

The Tryst Puerto Vallarta

The Tryst Fire Island (opening next year)

The Tryst San Juan (currently under renovation)

Circo San Juan (opening Fall 2025)

The Blue Whale and Pavilion (Open now in Fire Island Pines)

Each participating venue guarantees a minimum annual donation to ETAF, regardless of cocktail sales, with matching support from featured spirit brands encouraged where possible.

“This cocktail is more than just a toast, it’s a tribute,” said Tristan Schukraft, Founder of Tryst Hospitality. “Elizabeth Taylor talked about AIDS publicly before anyone else would. She hosted the first fundraisers, stood beside our community when others wouldn’t, and used her voice when it mattered most. In life, she was our champion, and in death, she continues to be. This is our way of honoring her legacy and continuing the fight to end HIV in America.”

“We’re honored to continue Elizabeth’s legacy through this meaningful partnership with The Abbey and Tryst Hospitality,” said Cathy Brown, Executive Director of The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation. “Elizabeth believed in using every platform to raise awareness and funds for the fight against HIV. This initiative brings her spirit into spaces where community thrives, and we’re grateful to Tryst Hospitality for helping us carry her mission forward.”

The Elizabeth Taylor Chocolate Martini is available now. Guests are encouraged to ask their bartenders for details.

To learn more about The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation and their mission, visit www.etaf.org.

# # #

About ETAF

In the 1980s, Elizabeth Taylor worked tirelessly on the AIDS crisis and founded The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation (ETAF) in 1991 to further her vision of an AIDS-free world. ETAF provides support for direct care and advocates on behalf of those affected by HIV and AIDS with a concentration on hard-to-reach communities. Its advocacy initiatives include HIV Is Not A Crime, which seeks to overturn outdated laws that criminalize people for their HIV status. Additionally, ETAF promotes HIV prevention, education, and treatment access, with its latest program, LIFEBEAT, mobilizing the music industry to support at-risk youth in managing their sexual health.

About Tryst Hospitality

Tryst Hospitality, spearheaded by Tristan Schukraft, is revolutionizing LGBTQ+ luxury travel and nightlife. Tryst Hotels offer luxury boutique gay hotels celebrated for their design, exceptional service, and vibrant experiences in premiere LGBT destinations like Fire Island, Puerto Vallarta and San Juan. The company also owns iconic venues The Abbey in West Hollywood, Circo Nightclub in San Juan, DS Tequila in Chicago’s Northalstead neighborhood and The Blue Whale, The Pavilion Nightclub, The Canteen and more in The Pines on Fire Island. With a portfolio that includes iconic LGBTQ+ bars, restaurants, hotels, and nightclubs, alongside MISTR—a telehealth platform offering discreet, free online access to PrEP and other STI services for the LGBTQ+ community and Green Qween, West Hollywood’s first and only LGBTQ+ owned cannabis dispensary—Tristan Schukraft truly embodies the title of "The CEO of Everything Gay." Plan your escape to the world of Tryst Hospitality at trysthospitality.com.

About Tryst Hotels

Tryst Hotels are a collection of luxury boutique hotels that offer an upscale, inclusive experience for guests seeking high-end accommodations with a vibrant, social atmosphere. Part of Tristan Schukraft’s Tryst Hospitality family of LGBTQ+ venues, Tryst Hotels are in some of the world's most popular LGBT destinations, providing guests with unique experiences, exceptional service, and a commitment to community and sustainability. Each property offers a one-of-a-kind stay where you can experience your best self, even on your worst behavior. Book your tryst in Puerto Vallarta, San Juan or Fire Island by visiting trysthotels.com. Follow all the poolside glamour and brunchtime drama by following @trysthotels.

About The Waterfront at The Pines

The Waterfront at The Pines is the cultural and social heart of Fire Island Pines. Home to legendary venues like The Pavilion, The Canteen, The Tryst Pool Club, and The Blue Whale, the birthplace of the original gay tea dance, Fire Island Pines has long been a sanctuary of freedom, expression, and celebration. Now part of Tristan Schukraft’s Tryst Hospitality portfolio, The Waterfront at The Pines is undergoing a bold transformation that honors its iconic legacy while setting a new standard for gay luxury and nightlife. With The Tryst Fire Island hotel set to open soon, Schukraft’s vision is clear: protect LGBTQ+ spaces, elevate the guest experience, and make sure the spirit of Fire Island shines brighter than ever. Fire Island Pines is the ultimate place to celebrate life and be unapologetically yourself. Follow the evolution at @thepinesfireisland.

About The Abbey Food & Bar® and The Chapel at The Abbey

The Abbey is more than just a West Hollywood institution; it’s Elizabeth Taylor’s favorite pub and a cornerstone of LGBTQ+ culture and nightlife and the inspiration for the hit song, “Pink Pony Club.” Beloved by celebrities, locals, and tourists alike, The Abbey is the perfect place to meet old friends, make new ones, enjoy a generous martini, and indulge in a great time out. Its sister venue, The Chapel at The Abbey, is West Hollywood’s favorite dance lounge, offering a distinct vibe and a perfect place to let loose. Renowned as “The Best Gay Bar in the World,” The Abbey and The Chapel at The Abbey are Tryst Hospitality destinations, Certified Safe Spaces by SIGBI and owned by the Tristan Schukraft, known as “The CEO of Everything Gay.” It’s been 34 years, but the party is just getting started. Join the fun by following @theabbeyweho and @thechapelweho.

