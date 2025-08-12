Hirevue Launches Talent Engagement Agent to Solve the Hiring Speed vs. Quality Trade-off

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hirevue, the global leader in skills-based hiring, today announced the launch of Hirevue Talent Engagement, an AI-powered hiring agent designed to help talent acquisition teams conquer the challenge of finding the right candidates with the right skills at speed and scale, but without sacrificing the personalized touch that candidates deserve.

The stakes are high with 92% of job seekers abandoning online job applications shortly after clicking “apply” (Appcast). Hirevue Talent Engagement blends science and AI to engage candidates with dynamic, natural conversations that feel like an interaction with a recruiter rather than a scripted bot. A foundation of validated data means that Talent Engagement is not just about speed, but it also helps recruiters hire people who perform better and stay longer.

“We’ve been intentional in our approach to generative and agentic AI,” said Marcy Daniel, Chief Product Officer at Hirevue. “This isn’t just a chatbot, it’s a personalized guide that transforms the candidate’s online experience. Job seekers can discover and apply to best-fit roles they might have otherwise overlooked, and recruiters no longer have to choose between speed and quality.”

Game-changing Benefits for Talent Acquisition Teams

Hirevue Talent Engagement amplifies the capabilities and reach of recruiting teams; it’s not just adding AI for the sake of AI. It levels up the experience for candidates and recruiters by:

Optimizing speed and scale for hiring teams: AI-powered matching eliminates searching and guessing by automatically connecting candidates to their best-fit opportunities, keeping top talent engaged and moving through your hiring process faster. Improving fit, quality, and retention: Backed by decades of industrial-organizational (I/O) psychology research, the AI agent identifies candidates’ skills and recommends roles that they may have otherwise overlooked. Thousands of validation studies with customers prove that retention and performance increase with a focus on skills in the hiring process. Ditching the script for a more human experience: Hirevue Talent Engagement differentiates employer brands by putting an end to frustrating conversations that go nowhere, delivering human-like, consistent interactions at scale to keep job seekers in your hiring journey.

With signs of rising long-term unemployment and economic uncertainty, talent teams could soon face unprecedented applicant volumes. Hirevue Talent Engagement gives companies the ability to move with speed while still making smart hiring decisions that drive retention and business performance.

About Hirevue

Hirevue helps organizations elevate the hiring conversation from evaluating candidates’ credentials to understanding their capabilities. The company’s deep expertise in selection science and AI helps companies understand an applicant’s unique skills and potential to match them to jobs where they can excel today, while suggesting a future path. Serving over 1,150 pioneering customers around the globe, including over 60% of the Fortune 100, Hirevue has hosted over 70 million video interviews and 200 million chat-based candidate engagements.

