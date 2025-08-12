57 Confluent Health Physical and Occupational Therapists Receive Board-Certified Clinical Specialist Credential

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fifty-seven Physical and Occupational Therapists from Confluent Health’s Partner Brands have achieved nationally recognized board certifications, a prestigious milestone that places them among the top musculoskeletal (MSK) professionals in the United States. These therapists join an elite group of clinicians representing less than 13% of the industry.
Awarded by the American Physical Therapy Association’s (APTA) American Board of Physical Therapy Specialties (ABPTS) and the Hand Therapy Certification Commission (HTCC), these designations require 2,000 to 4,000 hours of clinical practice in a specialty area, a comprehensive application process and a rigorous examination.
“This accomplishment is more than a credential, it’s a symbol of clinical excellence, tenacity and our shared commitment to raising the bar in musculoskeletal care,” said Dr. Kristi Henderson, DNP, FAAN, CEO of Confluent Health. “When our therapists pursue advanced specialization, it’s not just a win for their career development, it’s a win for every patient we serve.”
With more than 63% of eligible Confluent Health therapists board-certified, the organization has the highest number of board-certified specialists among all healthcare organizations nationwide.
“These clinicians represent the best of the best in MSK care,” said Dr. Stephen Clark, PT, DPT, OCS, ATC, Chief Clinical Officer at Confluent Health. “By deepening their expertise through board certification, they are ensuring that patients receive the highest-quality, most personalized treatments available today.”
The ABPTS currently offers certifications in ten specialty areas, including orthopedics, sports, geriatrics, neurology, oncology, and women’s health. The HTCC certifies therapists in the advanced practice of hand therapy. Nationally, less than 13% of therapists hold a board certification. Among those, just 10% possess the Orthopedic Clinical Specialist (OCS) designation and fewer than 2% have earned the Sports Clinical Specialist (SCS) or Certified Hand Therapist (CHT) credentials.
“The impact of board-certified care is real,” said Dr. Alyson Ellis, PT, DPT, OCS, TPS, Senior Director of Talent Learning and Development at Confluent Health. “Patients treated by certified specialists consistently experience better, faster outcomes. We are incredibly proud of our newly credentialed clinicians and the role they play in advancing the quality of care across the country.”
Obtaining these specialty certifications enhances therapists' clinical knowledge and hones their skills within their chosen areas of expertise. Board-certified therapists deliver optimal care and innovative treatments to their patients, staying abreast of the latest research and technological advancements. Numerous studies have shown that patients treated by board-certified therapists achieve faster and more effective outcomes within specialized fields.
“The hard work of our Physical and Occupational Therapists within the Confluent Health Family is evident as they advance their expertise in specialized areas beyond the Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) or Occupational Therapy degree,” said Ellis. “These clinicians will continue to make an indelible impact in the lives of their patients.”
Confluent Health celebrates the following clinicians for their achievement:
Advanced Physical Therapy
Rikki Choate, PT, DPT, OCS
All Star Physical Therapy
Dilyana Aly, PT, DPT, OCS
Savonna Reed, PT, DPT, OCS
Baton Rouge Physical Therapy
Jacie McClure, PT, DPT, OCS
Patrick Watlington, PT, DPT, OCS
BreakThrough Physical Therapy
Austin Gardner, PT, DPT, OCS
Kaitlyn Rush, PT, DPT, OCS
Capitol Physical Therapy
Rachel Wetter, PT, DPT, OCS
Foothills Sports Medicine Physical Therapy
Michael King, PT, DPT, OCS, CSCS, Cert. DN
Health In Motion Physical Therapy
Keri Neuner, PT, DPT, OCS
Human Performance and Rehabilitation Centers, Inc.
Brad Grgurich, PT, DPT, ECS
Corey Smith, PT, DPT, OCS
Lake Centre for Rehab
Tracey Marquez, PT, DPT, AIB-VR, MTC, OCS
Tammie Stone, PT, DPT, AIB-VR, MTC, OCS
Garnica Filamae Tapiculin, PT, OCS
John Tapiculin, PT, OCS, OMPT, AIB-VR
MOTION PT Group
Jeremiah Crawford, PT, DPT, OCS
Noelle De Martini, PT, DPT, PCS
Kenneth Espenorio, PT, DPT, OCS
Chelsea Estrella, PT, DPT, OCS
Pappas OPT Physical, Sports and Hand Therapy
Brandon Weick, PT, DPT, OCS
Physical Therapy Central
Reginald Evans, PT, DPT, OCS
Laura Foshee, PT, DPT, OCS
Katelyn Robnett, PT, DPT, SCS
ProActive Physical Therapy
Joshua Layton, PT, DPT, OCS, COMT
ProActive Physical Therapy Specialists
Ernie Sturzinger, PT, DPT, OCS
ProRehab
Lane Brown, PT, DPT, SCS
Ryan Despain, PT, DPT, SCS
Dane Maurer, PT, DPT, OCS
Joey Pettyjohn, PT, DPT, OCS
Brandie Radde, PT, DPT, OCS, MTC
Logan Rauck, PT, DPT, SCS
RET Physical Therapy
Vienna Mattes, PT, DPT, OCS
Natalee Sellers, PT, DPT, OCS
SporTherapy Physical Therapy
Jerren Domino, PT, DPT, OCS
Kaylan Fagley, PT, DPT, OCS
Maria Rousseva, PT, DPT, OCS
Joshua Sparkman, PT, DPT, OCS
Strive Physical Therapy
Eric Bradway, OTR/L, CHT
Michelle Derr, PT, DPT, OCS
Carly Levin, PT, DPT, OCS
William Sawicki, PT, DPT, OCS
Matthew Weiner, PT, DPT, OCS
Texas Physical Therapy Specialists
Brennan Bollmer PT, DPT, OCS
Alexandria Colihan, PT, DPT, SCS
Trevis Green, PT, DPT, OCS
Aimee LaCour, PT, DPT, OCS
Daniel Martinez III, PT, DPT, SCS
Caitlin Monaghan, PT, DPT, OCS
Shannon Newman, PT, DPT, OCS, COMT
Danny Nguyen, PT, DPT, OCS
Keith Nunez, PT, DPT, OCS
Meagan Onaca, PT, DPT, OCS
Trebor Steel, PT, DPT, OCS, CSCS
Anthony Warner, PT, DPT, OCS, SCS
Ryan Ylanan, PT, DPT, SCS, MS
Rolene Yousefyan, PT, DPT, OCS
