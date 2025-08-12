VPG to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences on August 27, 2025, in Chicago, IL and September 3, 2025, in New York, NY

MALVERN, Pa., Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE: VPG), a leader in precision measurement and sensing technologies, will present at the following investor conferences:
- 16th Annual Midwest IDEAS Conference on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, at the InterContinental Chicago Magnificent Mile, Chicago, IL. The company’s presentation is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. CT). A live and on-demand webcast of VPG’s presentation will be available to the public and can be accessed from the following link: https://wsw.com/webcast/threepa47/vpg/2054052, or on VPG’s website: ir.vpgsensors.com/events. Additional information about the Midwest IDEAS event can be located at www.IDEASconferences.com.
- Jefferies Industrials Conference on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, at the Westin New York at Times Square in New York, NY. The company’s presentation is scheduled to begin at 4:50 p.m. ET. A live and on-demand webcast of VPG’s presentation will be available to the public and can be accessed from the following link: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff328/vpg/1714104, or on VPG’s website: ir.vpgsensors.com/events.
For more information, or for help arranging a one-on-one meeting at the conference, please contact: info@vpgsensors.com.
About VPG
Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) is a leader in precision measurement and sensing technologies. Our sensors, weighing solutions and measurement systems optimize and enhance our customers’ product performance across a broad array of markets to make our world safer, smarter, and more productive. To learn more, visit VPG at www.vpgsensors.com and follow us on LinkedIn.
For Investors:
Vishay Precision Group
Steve Cantor, 781-222-3516
info@vpgsensors.com