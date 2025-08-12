AgEagle Aerial Systems Announces New RedEdge-P Green Camera to Advance Precision Agriculture

Ground-breaking RedEdge-P Green camera to provide revolutionary accuracy for smart farming

WICHITA, Kan., Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS), a leading provider of advanced drone and aerial imaging solutions, proudly announces the launch of the RedEdge-P™ Green, a groundbreaking multispectral camera designed to revolutionize precision agriculture from planting to harvest.

The new RedEdge-P Green camera delivers high-quality data and modularity, enabling advanced deep learning capabilities in data-rich, cost-effective imaging. The RedEdge-P Green will provide agronomists and researchers with actionable, high-resolution data to optimize crop management and boost productivity.

“The RedEdge-P Green represents a leap forward in precision agriculture, providing unprecedented accuracy and precision in the emerging smart farming vertical,” said Bill Irby, CEO of AgEagle Aerial Systems. “The sensor provides high-resolution multispectral imaging with modular configurations, producing a large volume of detailed, high-resolution multispectral data. We are empowering agronomists and researchers to make data-driven decisions that enhance yields, reduce costs, and help conserve natural resources. This camera will set the new standard in agricultural imaging.”

Key benefits of the new RedEdge-P Green sensor apply to multiple industries:

Farming: Achieve higher yields through quicker interventions both early on and late in the crop cycle. Operators can reduce fertilizer and irrigation inputs and engage in smart harvesting techniques using optimized indices and targeted indices like the Plant Senescence Reflectance Index (PSRI).

Researchers: Access a robust toolset of narrow spectral bands for advanced studies and machine learning applications, driving innovation in crop health and environmental monitoring.

Environmental management: Gain deeper insights into biome health and invasive species across all seasons, in diverse biomes and at varying latitudes.



The unique spectral bands of the RedEdge-P Green offer insights into chlorophyll, carotenoids, and flavonoid content, providing a richer set of data and enhancing tracking capabilities during critical harvest periods. Users can improve yield, taste, and storage life through smarter harvesting decisions.

Available as a standalone camera or in paired configurations with the original RedEdge-P and the RedEdge-P Blue, this flexible family of sensors addresses a wide range of market needs. Users can leverage up to 15 noise-resistant, data-rich spectral bands essential for large-area precision agriculture.

The RedEdge-P Green camera is NDAA-compliant and integrates seamlessly with multiple drone platforms. Each camera kit includes a Calibrated Reflectance Panel (CRP) and a Downwelling Light Sensor (DLS2) for radiometric calibration, ensuring reliable data under varying light conditions to support time-series analysis.

Initial production of the RedEdge-P Green camera has started, and the first units are expected to ship this week. For more information about the RedEdge-P Green and AgEagle’s full suite of UAS solutions, or to schedule a demo, visit www.ageagle.com or contact the AgEagle Media Relations team.

