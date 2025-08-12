Smart Sensing Revolution: Global Market to Reach $323.3 Billion by 2030

Boston, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, the “Sensors: Technologies and Global Markets" is projected to increase from $212.5 billion in 2025 to $323.3 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7% from 2025 through 2030.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of global sensor technology trends, covering both qualitative and quantitative aspects across four key segments: sensor type, technology, industry, and region. It covers a wide range of sensors such as temperature, image, pressure, position, chemical, force and torque, flow, level, current, radar, biosensors, fingerprint, and IoT sensors. The report highlights emerging innovations, including AI integration, sensor fusion, virtual sensors, and flexible sensors. It offers detailed regional insights for the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa, and explores market drivers, challenges, and opportunities influenced by macroeconomic factors like GDP, tariffs, and geopolitical issues. The study concludes with an overview of the competitive landscape and profiles of major industry players.

This report is particularly relevant today because sensors now play a critical role in nearly all technology products, from basic home appliances to advanced industrial and automotive systems. With the rise of microtechnology and miniaturization, sensors have become integral to system design. Growing industrial demands and rapid advances in automotive safety have further accelerated the need for sensor technologies. These trends highlight a strong market momentum, making the timing of this report crucial for stakeholders looking to capitalize on current and emerging opportunities.

The factors driving the market’s growth include:

IO-Link Network Technology: IO-Link is a smart communication protocol that connects sensors and actuators to control systems, enabling real-time data exchange, remote diagnostics, and easy device integration. It boosts efficiency in industrial automation and supports predictive maintenance.

MEMS Sensors: MEMS (Micro-Electro-mechanical Systems) sensors are tiny, efficient, and cost-effective components used in devices like smartphones, wearables, and cars. Their compact design and sensitivity make them ideal for motion detection, pressure sensing, and environmental monitoring.

Smart Connected Devices and Home Automation Devices: These devices use sensors to enable intelligent control of lighting, security, climate, and appliances. They improve convenience, energy efficiency, and remote access, driving demand for advanced sensors in consumer electronics and IoT ecosystems.

Smart City Infrastructure and Factory Automation: Sensors are vital in smart cities and automated factories for monitoring traffic, energy, safety, and machinery. They support data-driven decision-making, improve operational efficiency, and enable sustainable urban and industrial development.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2024 Forecast period considered 2025-2030 Base year market size $195.1 billion Market size forecast $323.3 billion Growth rate CAGR of 8.7% for the forecast period of 2025-2030 Segments covered Sensor Type, Technology, Industry, Region Regions covered Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, South America, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Australia Market drivers IO-Link Network Technology

MEMS Sensors

Smart Connected Devices and Home Automation Devices

Smart City Infrastructure and Factory Automation

Interesting facts:

The sensor market is projected to expand steadily over the forecast period, driven by widespread use across various application segments. The top five sensor types, image sensors, pressure sensors, radar sensors, chemical sensors, and biosensors, collectively account for over 60% of the market share.

The Americas are expected to dominate the global sensor market, with the U.S. leading due to its innovation and early adoption of advanced technologies. Additionally, governments in Canada and Mexico are making substantial investments to attract semiconductor manufacturing companies, aiming to meet the growing demand for smart infrastructure and smart devices.

Emerging startups:

Core Sensing GmbH: Founded in 2019, the company develops smart force and torque sensors for machine components.

Sensor Global: The company’s solutions are designed to meet the needs of diverse markets, including Australia, the U.S., and other regions.

Contactile: The company has developed tactile sensors and grippers that enable intelligent robotic handling and manipulation for real-world applications.

The report addresses the following questions:

What are the projected size and growth rate of the market?

The market is projected to reach $323.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.7%.

Which factors are driving the growth of the market?

IO-link: intelligent communication technology.

Increasing adoption of MEMS sensors.

What are the key challenges and opportunities of the market?

Challenges: Lack of uniform communication standards; competitive sensor pricing.

Opportunities: Miniaturization of sensors; growing demand for hybrid and electric vehicles; acceleration towards industry 4.0

Which market segments are covered in the report?

Sensor type

End-use industry

Region

Which end-use industry segment will be dominant through 2030?

The automotive industry is expected to dominate the market through the end of 2030.

Which region has the highest market share?

The Americas account for the highest share of the market.

Market leaders include:

AMETEK INC.

AMPHENOL CORP.

ANALOG DEVICES INC.

BAUMER

BOSCH SENSORTEC GMBH

ELECTRO SENSORS INC.

EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.

ENDRESS+HAUSER GROUP SERVICES AG

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG

MURATA MANUFACTURING CO. LTD.

STMICROELECTRONICS

TE CONNECTIVITY

TDK CORP.

TT ELECTRONICS

