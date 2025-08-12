This Restored 1999 Defender 110 with an LT1 and French Oak Evokes ‘Old English’





KISSIMMEE, Fla., Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECD Automotive Design, the world’s leader in reimagined Land Rovers, proudly introduces Project Pearl, a stunning custom-built Defender 110 Signature that merges timeless British heritage with modern American performance and comfort. Clad in Old English White and finished with painstaking detail from roof to undercarriage, Project Pearl is a fully bespoke expression of refined adventure.

Images of Project Pearl

Video of Project Pearl

Under the hood lies a GM LT1 V8 engine pushing 455 horsepower, paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission and custom Lokar shifter. With Alcon high-performance brakes, ECD’s signature air suspension, and a sport dual exhaust system, Project Pearl delivers effortless power, ultra-smooth road handling, and a growl worthy of its stature.

But where Project Pearl truly shines is in its visual and tactile storytelling. From the fully body-colored roll cage, ladder, bumpers, and custom open front storage rack, to the French Oak wood inserts in the rear bumper step and cargo area, every inch of this build radiates sophistication. Bathed in natural light, Project Pearl’s panoramic twin moon roofs stretch wide above the cabin interior, turning every drive into an open-air escape. The front sunroof glides open to welcome in cool breezes, letting the scent of the road and the rhythm of the wind flow through. Whether cruising coastal highways or winding through the countryside, the glass expanse blurs the line between inside and out, making each journey feel boundless. Pearl’s cabin is luxury wrapped in Porsche Nappa Cream leather, custom wood-trimmed consoles, and hydro-dipped orange wood grain finishes that echo fine furniture craftsmanship more than traditional automotive design.

“Project Pearl is a masterclass in legacy, performance, and individuality,” said Elliot Humble, Co-Founder of ECD. “Our process is built on understanding and translating our clients' distinct desires into tangible results. When coupled with the deep expertise and refined craftsmanship of our production team, the outcome is something truly special and personalized.”

Designed for its owners who reside in Washington State, Project Pearl is a statement piece. From the 20-inch Kahn Retro Mondial wheels to the custom silver metal hardware, and the rear swing-out spare carrier, this D110 is ready to turn heads from city streets to coastal highways.

Project Pearl also integrates cutting-edge creature comforts, including wireless CarPlay, heated seats, Bluetooth audio, blind spot assistance, and a digital rearview mirror. It’s every bit a luxury daily driver, wrapped in the soul of a rugged icon.

As with every ECD build, Project Pearl is handcrafted, down to the last stitch of German square weave carpet and the satin finish on its wood grain accents.

Project Pearl Specifications

Model — Land Rover Defender 110 - Signature

Engine — LT1 - GM V8 / 455 HP

Transmission — 10 Speed Automatic

Brakes — ALCON - High Performance

Suspension — ECD Air Ride

Exhaust — Sport Dual Plus - Twin Outlets Left & Right

Exterior Color — Old English White

Wheels — 20 Inch Kahn Retro Mondial - Painted Zermatt Silver

Tires — BFG All Terrain - Black Walls Out

Side Steps — Black with Silver Inserts / Tube Painted in Body Color

Roll Cage — Full External / 6 Point - Painted in Body Color

Roof — Double panoramic + sunroof

Seat Layout — 2 + 2 + 4

Dash — Puma wrapped in approved leather

Seats — Corbeau Sport

Leather — Porsche Nappa Cream leather

Stitch Style — Wide Horizontal Stitch Bars on Middle Inserts

Custom features — Wood Panels in Cargo Area Flooring - French Oak Stain / Satin Finish. Picture Frame Style Casing with White Caulking. Wooden Inserts for NAS rear step - Matching interior wood, Rear Gate Leaver Cover in French Oak Wood, Satin Finish

Gauges — Classic White

Carpet — RELICATE - German Square Weave - 400 Tan

Radio — Touch screen stereo with CarPlay

Subwoofer — Active Subs

Rear AC — Yes

Additional features — Cameras Back-up, power windows, central locking, remote locking and Alarm, remote start, Blind Spot Assistant

About ECD Automotive Design

ECD, a public company trading under ECDA on the Nasdaq, is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combines classic beauty with modern performance. Currently, ECD restores Land Rovers Series, Land Rover Series IIA, the Range Rover Classic, Jaguar E-Type, Ford Mustang, Toyota FJ, and highly specialized vehicles from its Boutique Studio. Each vehicle produced by ECD is fully bespoke, a one-off that is designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified Automotive Service Excellence (“ASE”) craftsmen. The company was founded in 2013 by three British “gear heads” whose passion for classic vehicles is the driving force behind exceptionally high standards for quality, custom luxury vehicles. ECD’s global headquarters is a 100,000-square-foot facility located in Kissimmee, Florida that is home to 105 talented and dedicated employees that hold combined 80 ASE and five master level certifications. ECD has an affiliated logistics center in the U.K. where its seven employees work to source and transport 25-year-old work vehicles back to the U.S. for restoration. For more information, visit www.ecdautodesign.com .

Media Inquiries:

Dia Stewart

dia@ecdautodesign.com

(407) 483-4825

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/447055e6-0871-433d-a353-086e586fdc33