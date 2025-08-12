Order.co Unveils the Most Proven AI Capabilities for the Office of the CFO, Delivering 5-10x Hard Dollar Savings

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Order.co, a leading procurement and payments platform, today unveiled Order.co AI , its suite of intelligent tools built to reduce costs, simplify manual processes, and streamline workflows throughout the entire procure-to-pay lifecycle. Finance, procurement, and operations teams that leverage AI-driven automation are already saving up to 20 hours per week and reducing costs by as much as 50% through AI-driven automation, according to the company’s AI benchmark report . Order.co is building on these improvements with its latest features, making it easier to control spend, accelerate reconciliation, and forecast future expenses.

Order.co AI is grounded in nearly a decade of real-world application and innovation. Its models are trained on nine years of B2B buying behavior, including insights from over 2,300 customers, 40,000+ vendors, 8.5 million orders, and $1 billion in spend. Since Order.co’s founding in 2016, the platform has continuously collected and refined purchasing data, transforming day-to-day transactions into structured insights that power smarter automation, more accurate recommendations, and stronger financial controls.

“We didn’t just tack AI onto our platform; we built it into the foundation,” said Tom Jaklitsch, Co-Founder and CTO at Order.co. “Over the last nine years, we’ve been training our models on a rich dataset of real-world B2B transactions. That data has allowed us to design automation that’s both intelligent and deeply practical, helping businesses cut costs, enable faster workflows, and give teams a level of control that wasn’t possible before.“

The platform’s powerful new AI capabilities deliver proven results across procure-to-pay processes. Order.co AI can:

Build custom product catalogs , accelerating and standardizing the process of finding and buying the right items.

, accelerating and standardizing the process of finding and buying the right items. Flag atypical orders for additional review, such as those involving a new vendor or higher product quantities than usual.

for additional review, such as those involving a new vendor or higher product quantities than usual. Automatically generate and send purchase orders to vendors that accept POs.

to vendors that accept POs. Log into eCommerce sites on a user’s behalf, placing approved orders with saved payment and shipping details.

on a user’s behalf, placing approved orders with saved payment and shipping details. Scan vendor emails and surface the most important order updates, such as tracking information and delivery changes.

and surface the most important order updates, such as tracking information and delivery changes. Detect and proactively resolve order issues before they disrupt operations.

before they disrupt operations. Deliver line-level reconciliation and process payments.



“We’re excited to enter this new era where AI takes action rather than just surfaces insights,” said Zach Garippa, Co-Founder and CEO at Order.co. “Order.co AI is a true System of Action that combines intelligence, decision-making, and execution in one loop. These latest features free up human teams to become orchestrators, driving strategy while AI handles the busywork. And this is just the beginning; we’re already working on the next wave of AI functionalities that will give teams more ways to drive meaningful business impact through the platform.”

Order.co AI marks a transformation in how businesses manage purchasing, spend, and reconciliation at scale. As Order.co continues collaborating with procurement, finance, and operations teams to solve their biggest challenges, future capabilities will deliver even deeper insights, tighter spend controls, and new ways to discover savings. To learn more about Order.co AI, visit https://get.order.co/schedule-demo/ai/

About Order.co

Order.co is an AI-powered procurement software that simplifies business buying by combining the ease of online shopping with the sophistication of world-class purchase order and AP automation. The result? Businesses cut costs and complexity with every order.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in New York City, Order.co has raised $70M in funding from industry-leading investors like MIT, Stage 2 Capital, Rally Ventures, 645 Ventures, and more. Hundreds of companies, like WeWork and Hugo Boss, leverage Order.co to centralize purchase-to-pay workflows, scale operations, and gain total control over spending – saving an average of 5% on products. To learn more, visit order.co .

