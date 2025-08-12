Alliance Entertainment Scales Handmade by Robots Brand with Costco Debut of Limited-Edition Mega Horror Figures

SUNRISE, Fla., Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: AENT), a leading distributor and fulfillment partner of entertainment and pop culture collectibles, today announced the launch of a new limited-edition product line from its Handmade by Robots™ brand —mega-sized, 12-inch vinyl figures featuring iconic horror characters. The launch marks a strategic first-to-market campaign, with the new figures now available in Costco warehouses nationwide.

The new 12-inch figures, more than double the size of standard figures, spotlight legendary horror franchises, including Scream (Ghostface), Child’s Play (Chucky), Texas Chainsaw Massacre (Leatherface), Halloween (Michael Myers), and Trick ‘r Treat (Sam). Each collectible maintains the signature “knit-look” aesthetic that defines the Handmade by Robots line — sculpted to appear like hand-stitched plush, yet constructed from high-quality, durable vinyl.





Limited Edition Handmade by Robots™ mega-sized, 12-inch vinyl figures featuring iconic horror characters

“The Handmade by Robots brand continues to gain momentum across retail and fan communities, and this Costco debut marks an exciting expansion of our footprint,” said Jeff Walker, CEO of Alliance Entertainment. “Costco’s scale, brand trust, and merchandising footprint make them an ideal first-to-market channel for this limited-edition launch. We expect this rollout to significantly elevate both awareness and sell-through velocity for Handmade by Robots ahead of the 2025 holiday season.”

The Costco debut comes as Alliance continues to execute on its strategic roadmap for Handmade by Robots following the brand’s acquisition in late 2024. This launch reflects Alliance’s broader initiative to grow its portfolio of high-value collectible brands by expanding into new product formats and retail partnerships. Handmade by Robots features licensed characters from globally recognized franchises such as Hello Kitty, My Hero Academia, How to Train Your Dragon, Jurassic Park, and Godzilla, and continues to build momentum across mass retail, specialty, and direct-to-consumer channels.

“We’re excited to bring this mega 12” collection to Costco members,” said Ken Glaser, Senior Vice President of Sales at Alliance Entertainment. “The Handmade by Robots line has always stood out for its creativity and craftsmanship, and these mega-sized horror icons are sure to be a hit with fans of all ages.”

The limited-edition 12-inch horror figures will be available exclusively at Costco for a limited time, supported by an in-warehouse merchandising campaign and timed to align with heightened seasonal demand for horror-themed merchandise.

For more information, visit www.handmadebyrobots.com.

About Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ: AENT) is a premier distributor and fulfillment partner for the entertainment and pop culture collectibles industry. With more than 325,000 unique in-stock SKUs — including over 57,300 exclusive titles across compact discs, vinyl LPs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games — Alliance offers the largest selection of physical media in the market. Our vast catalog also includes licensed merchandise, toys, retro gaming products, and collectibles, serving over 35,000 retail locations and powering e-commerce fulfillment for leading retailers. The company’s growing collectibles portfolio includes Handmade by Robots™, a stylized vinyl figure line featuring licensed characters from leading entertainment franchises. Leveraging decades of operational expertise, exclusive licensing partnerships, and a capital-light, scalable infrastructure, Alliance is a trusted partner to the world’s top entertainment brands and retailers. Our omnichannel platform connects collectors and fans to the products, franchises, and experiences they love — across formats and generations. For more information, visit www.aent.com.

