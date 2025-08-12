Branded Legacy, Inc. Finalizes Transformative Acquisition of Bio Legacy Evaluative Group (f/k/a Menlo Health), Unlocking Explosive Growth Potential in Biotech and Drug Delivery

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Branded Legacy, Inc. ( OTC: BLEG ), a dynamic diversified holdings company at the forefront of health and wellness innovation, is excited to announce the completion of its game-changing acquisition of Bio Legacy Evaluative Group, formerly Menlo Health ("Bio Legacy"). This strategic move, executed under an Acquisition Agreement dated July 28, 2025, propels Branded Legacy into the lucrative biotech and medical device arenas, targeting urgent global health challenges like the addiction epidemic and vaccine distribution inefficiencies. For shareholders, this acquisition represents a pivotal opportunity for enhanced value creation, with cutting-edge technologies set to capture significant market share in rapidly expanding sectors.

Demonstrating a profound commitment to long-term growth and integration, Bio Legacy has rebranded from Menlo Health to Bio Legacy Evaluative Group, aligning seamlessly with Branded Legacy's vision. This rebranding underscores the team's dedication to building a unified powerhouse focused on sustainable expansion and enduring success within the public markets. Shareholders can rest assured: this is a team built for the long haul, laser-focused on delivering real, measurable growth, uplisting milestones, and substantial returns through disciplined execution and innovation.

Key Transaction Highlights: Fueling Shareholder Prosperity

The Acquisition Agreement delivers a shareholder-friendly structure designed to maximize upside potential:

All-Stock Deal for Alignment : Branded Legacy acquired full ownership of Bio Legacy's equity, assets, IP, and operations in exchange for $1.5 million in Preferred D stock, valued at the prior day's common stock closing price—ensuring interests are fully aligned with existing shareholders.

: Branded Legacy acquired full ownership of Bio Legacy's equity, assets, IP, and operations in exchange for $1.5 million in Preferred D stock, valued at the prior day's common stock closing price—ensuring interests are fully aligned with existing shareholders. Incentivized Performance Milestones : The Preferred D stock features a two-year lock-up period and converts only upon Bio Legacy reaching a $40 million valuation via independent appraisal, tying rewards directly to value creation and protecting shareholder dilution.

: The Preferred D stock features a two-year lock-up period and converts only upon Bio Legacy reaching a $40 million valuation via independent appraisal, tying rewards directly to value creation and protecting shareholder dilution. Robust R&D Investment : A $1 million R&D commitment kicks in post-uplisting to OTCQB and a sustained $0.01 share price, accelerating Bio Legacy's pipeline and positioning Branded Legacy for exponential revenue growth.

: A $1 million R&D commitment kicks in post-uplisting to OTCQB and a sustained $0.01 share price, accelerating Bio Legacy's pipeline and positioning Branded Legacy for exponential revenue growth. Swift Execution: Closed on July 31, 2025, following a July 17, 2025 LOI, Bio Legacy now operates as a wholly-owned subsidiary, integrating seamlessly to hit the ground running.





Bio Legacy: A Powerhouse of Innovation Poised for Market Domination

Under the leadership of CEO Amin Janmohamed—a seasoned pharmacist, clinical trials researcher, and visionary executive—Bio Legacy boasts an elite advisory team including Stanford's Prof. Eran Bendavid, MD (Research Lead), UMass's Prof. Sonal Singh, MD (Medical Lead and Drug Policy Expert), Order of Canada honoree Prof. Martin Schechter, MD, PhD (Epidemiology Lead), addiction specialist Dr. Scott MacDonald, MD, and startup veteran Blake Daly, MBA (Business Development Lead). Dr. Kristian Thorlund is Chairman of the group.

Bio Legacy's revolutionary patented all-in-one intranasal naloxone device tackles the addictions crisis head-on by slashing costs, boosting dosing accuracy, and simplifying delivery—overcoming barriers in a market exploding from $371 million in 2022 to over $1.16 billion by 2032 (CAGR ~11.9%). Beyond naloxone, the platform unlocks nasal delivery for challenging compounds, venturing into vaccines and cold-chain therapies. A breakthrough mixing device for lyophilized powders promises rapid pandemic responses, self-administered vaccines, and logistics efficiencies for remote areas, tapping into vast untapped markets.

Aggressive Roadmap to Revenue:

Q3 2025: Manufacturing prototyping

Q4 2025: Full patent filings

2026: Clinical trials and results

Q1 2027: Naloxone device market launch





In average growth scenarios, Bio Legacy could generate up to $183.3 million in Year 5 revenues, supercharging Branded Legacy's portfolio and shareholder returns.

Leadership and Vision: Committed to Your Success

Following the closing of the acquisition, Amin Janmohamed will assume the role of CEO and Dr Kristian Thorlund as Chairman of Branded Legacy, Inc., infusing fresh expertise to navigate this high-growth trajectory. "This is more than an acquisition—it's a commitment to transformative impact," said Jeffery Robison, outgoing CEO of Branded Legacy. "Bio Legacy's innovations will catalyze our evolution into a biotech leader, delivering outsized returns for our loyal shareholders."

Amin Janmohamed echoed, "We're all-in for the long term. By aligning under Branded Legacy, our world-class team is empowered to innovate relentlessly, achieve uplisting goals, and build a legacy of growth that rewards shareholders every step of the way. Together, we'll turn groundbreaking ideas into market realities and substantial value."

This acquisition fortifies Branded Legacy's biotech prowess, with a Form 8-K filing forthcoming to detail the agreement.

About Branded Legacy, Inc.

Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTC: BLEG) is a diversified holdings company dedicated to acquiring and growing innovative businesses in the health, wellness, and technology sectors. With a focus on strategic partnerships and shareholder value, Branded Legacy aims to deliver cutting-edge solutions that address real-world challenges.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, including projections regarding market growth, revenue potential, and development timelines, are based on current expectations and beliefs and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Branded Legacy undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Investor Relations:

Branded Legacy, Inc.

Email: info@brandedlegacy.com

Phone: 877-250-9077