HYCU Shares Key Findings from Legal and Professional Services Research and Showcases R-Cloud Platform at ILTACON 2025

HYCU, Inc., a leader for modern data protection for on-prem, cloud, and SaaS and one of the fastest growing companies in the industry, announced findings from recent research conducted with law firms and legal services professionals. As law firms accelerate their shift to cloud-based applications, the new global survey findings reveal a critical gap in understanding data protection responsibilities. According to the soon-to-publish, "State of SaaS Resilience 2025" report, 85% of IT decision-makers in the business and professional services sector, including legal, believe that native SaaS platforms like iManage Cloud, Microsoft 365, DocuSign, and Box provide full data protection coverage.

The research, conducted by independent research firm Vanson Bourne, found that while SaaS adoption continues to grow rapidly, with law firms using an average of 99 SaaS apps, data protection strategies have not kept pace. Nearly two-thirds of legal leaders in the UK expect to run all core business systems in the cloud by 2027, yet most are unaware of the SaaS shared responsibility model, leaving firms exposed to rising internal and external threats.

“Law firms and legal service professionals are stewards of highly sensitive client information. The shift to SaaS offers efficiency, but it comes with new risks that can't be ignored,” said Simon Taylor, Founder and CEO, HYCU Inc. “Without sovereign, compliant backup solutions, many firms are one click or one attack away from serious operational, reputational, and regulatory consequences.”

Key Findings from the Report:

63% of IT decision-makers in business and professional services experienced a security breach involving SaaS data in the past 12 months.

Ransomware attacks on law firms in the U.S. increased by 30% in Q1 2024, with average ransom demands exceeding $500,000.

36% of data breaches in 2024 were linked to third-party vendors, up from 29.5% in 2023.

A New Standard for Legal Data Resilience

To help law firms close this gap, HYCU offers the only purpose-built solution for backing up and recovering the entire legal SaaS stack, including iManage Cloud, Microsoft 365, DocuSign, and Box. HYCU R-Cloud™ empowers legal IT teams with:

Immutable, offsite backups stored in customer-owned environments for maximum sovereignty.

stored in customer-owned environments for maximum sovereignty. Granular, one-click recovery —from a single file to full workspace restore.

—from a single file to full workspace restore. Automated policy-driven protection that aligns with legal and regional compliance standards.

“Regulatory frameworks like GDPR, HIPAA, and DORA are evolving fast. Firms can no longer rely on recycle bins and versioning,” said Taylor. “HYCU R-Cloud ensures that no matter the disruption, firms can keep moving and keep client trust intact.”

Meet HYCU at ILTACON 2025

HYCU will be sharing the full findings from the research at ILTACON 2025. ILTACON, the comprehensive, peer-driven educational conference for legal technology professionals, hosted by the International Legal Technology Association (ILTA) runs from August 10–14 at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland. Legal, IT professionals and attendees are invited to stop by HYCU Booth #426 to explore HYCU R-Cloud, review the full survey findings, see product highlights of HYCU R-Cloud for iManage Cloud, and experience how law firms are securing the future of their client data.

About the Research

The legal and professional services research was conducted by independent research firm Vanson Bourne as part of the soon-to-publish, “State of SaaS Resilience 2025” study. More than 500 global IT decision-makers were surveyed, including 40 from the legal and professional services sector.

