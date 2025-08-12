Plymouth Rock Assurance Corporation Announces Key Executive Appointments

BOSTON, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plymouth Rock Assurance Corporation, a leading auto and home insurance provider in the Northeast, today announced two significant additions to its Independent Agency Group leadership team. Brooke Bass will join the company as Chief Operating Officer (COO), and Dale Brooks will join as Chief Claims Officer (CCO).

“The appointments of Brooke and Dale represent an important step forward in pursuing our strategic objectives and expanding the depth of our executive leadership team,” said Ethan Tarby, President and Chief Executive Officer of Plymouth Rock Assurance Corporation. “Their expertise and proven leadership will be invaluable to both our agency partners and our internal teams as we continue to drive operational excellence and deliver exceptional service.”

As COO, Bass will oversee Claims and Customer Service, focusing on day-to-day operations, long-term strategic initiatives, and exceptional service for our agents and customers. Bass has more than 20 years of experience in operations leadership and corporate strategy. Most recently, she served as Senior Vice President of Auto Physical Damage Claims for U.S. Retail Markets at Liberty Mutual. She holds an MBA from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College and a BS in Environmental Engineering from MIT.

“I’m honored to join Plymouth Rock at such an exciting time for the Independent Agency Group,” said Bass. “I’m passionate about building high-performing teams and driving great results. I look forward to working closely with our agents and employees to continue to provide outstanding service to our customers.”

Brooks will have responsibility for all aspects of the claims function for the Independent Agency Group, focusing on process improvements, loss control, and the customer experience throughout the claims journey. Brooks brings a wealth of claims experience from more than 30 years at Progressive Insurance in multiple executive roles, including leadership for claims operations in New York and Florida. More recently, he worked as a consultant, partnering with insurance organizations to modernize claims processes and strengthen litigation handling. He is a licensed attorney, holds an MBA, and served in the U.S. Army before beginning his insurance career.

“Joining Plymouth Rock is a tremendous opportunity to lead a talented team committed to delivering best-in-class claims service,” said Brooks. “I look forward to leveraging my experience to drive innovation and operational excellence, while keeping our customers and agency partners at the center of every decision we make.”

