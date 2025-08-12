Intelligent Bio Solutions to Participate in the Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Conference on August 20-21, 2025

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (Nasdaq: INBS) ("INBS" or the "Company"), a medical technology company delivering intelligent, rapid, non-invasive testing and screening solutions, today announced that its management team will participate in the Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Conference being held on August 20-21, 2025.

Presentation Details

Date: Thursday, August 21, 2025

Time: 9:15 a.m. Eastern Time

Registration/Webcast Link: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ieBPBZr5S6W13jJgAxWOoQ

For more information about the conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with the INBS management team, please contact your Sidoti representative or email KCSA Strategic Communications at INBS@ksca.com.

About Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: INBS) is a medical technology company delivering intelligent, rapid, non-invasive testing solutions. The Company believes that its Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System will revolutionize portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields. Designed as a hygienic and cost-effective system, the test screens for the recent use of drugs commonly found in the workplace, including opiates, cocaine, methamphetamine, and cannabis. With sample collection in seconds and results in under ten minutes, this technology would be a valuable tool for employers in safety-critical industries. The Company’s current customer segments outside the US include construction, manufacturing and engineering, transport and logistics firms, mining, drug treatment organizations, and coroners.

For more information, visit: http://www.ibs.inc

Company Contact:

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc.

info@ibs.inc

Investor & Media Contact:

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

PH: (212) 896-1254

INBS@kcsa.com