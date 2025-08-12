NetraMark Appoints Jan Sedway as Senior Vice President of Clinical Science to Accelerate Growth and Market Leadership

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetraMark Holdings Inc. (the "Company" or "NetraMark") (CSE: AIAI) (OTCQB: AINMF) (Frankfurt:PF0) a premier artificial intelligence (AI) company transforming clinical trials today announced the appointment of Jan Sedway, Ph.D., as Senior Vice President of Clinical Science.

As NetraMark strategically expands its footprint in the pharmaceutical industry, this appointment reinforces the Company’s commitment to scaling its offerings across psychiatry, oncology and other high-growth therapeutic areas. The global addressable market for AI-driven clinical trial optimization is projected to continue to expand rapidly, and NetraMark seeks to continue to capture market share with its proprietary technology and growing commercial pipeline.

Dr. Sedway brings over 20 years of leadership experience in clinical research and global operations. Most recently, she served as Vice President of Clinical Development at Clario, a global clinical trial endpoint technology leader, where she led scientific innovation efforts, developed capabilities across new therapeutic areas including dermatology and hematology, and provided scientific and clinical input into protocol design and implementation. Her work at Clario included advancing digital biomarker solutions and driving operational excellence in global clinical trials. Prior to her work at Clario, Dr. Sedway held leadership positions at Parexel and Syneos Health.

Dr. Sedway holds a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor. She received her Master of Arts in Psychology and Doctorate of Philosophy in Psychology from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jan to the NetraMark leadership team," said Josh Spiegel, President of NetraMark. "Her depth of expertise in clinical innovation and operational execution directly aligns with our growth strategy as we continue to drive adoption of our AI-powered solutions. Jan’s leadership will help accelerate value delivery to our clients."

Dr. Sedway added, "NetraMark’s technology is reshaping the future of clinical trials by seeking to unlock critical insights from small, complex datasets and enabling precision trial design. I am excited to join this dynamic team and look forward to contributing to our clients’ success."

About NetraMark

NetraMark is a company focused on being a leader in the development of Generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen AI)/Machine Learning (ML) solutions targeted at the pharmaceutical industry. Its product offering uses a novel topology-based algorithm that has the ability to parse patient data sets into subsets of people that are strongly related according to several variables simultaneously. This allows NetraMark to use a variety of ML methods, depending on the character and size of the data, to transform the data into powerfully intelligent data that activates traditional AI/ML methods. The result is that NetraMark can work with much smaller datasets and accurately segment diseases into different types, as well as accurately classify patients for sensitivity to drugs and/or efficacy of treatment.

For further details on the Company please see the Company’s publicly available documents filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval+ (SEDAR+).

For more NetraMark information, see the company’s website and follow NetraMark on LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation including statements regarding how NetraMark may transform clinical trials, the Company’s strategic expansion and growth strategy, the potential of certain therapeutic areas, the global addressable market for AI driven clinical trial optimization, the potential for NetraMark to capture market share and the potential impact of Dr. Sedway on the Company’s value delivery to clients, which are based upon NetraMark’s current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs, and views of future events. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “expect”, “likely”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “potential”, “proposed”, “estimate” and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions “may”, “would” or “will” happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking information includes estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance, or other statements that are not statements of fact. The forward-looking statements are expectations only and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results of the Company or industry results to differ materially from future results, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, NetraMark does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for NetraMark to predict all such factors.

When considering these forward-looking statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements as set out in the materials we file with applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca including our Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended September 30, 2024. These risk factors and other factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.