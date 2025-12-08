NetraAI Study Accepted for Publication in npj Digital Medicine, Part of the Nature Portfolio

TORONTO, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetraMark Holdings Inc. (the “Company” or “NetraMark”) (CSE: AIAI) (OTCQB: AINMF) (Frankfurt: PF0) a premier artificial intelligence (AI) company that is transforming clinical trials with AI powered precision analytics in the pharmaceutical industry, today announced that its peer-reviewed paper, “Explainable AI-Driven Precision Clinical Trial Enrichment: Demonstration of the NetraAI Platform with a Phase II Depression Trial,” has been accepted for publication in npj Digital Medicine, part of the Nature Portfolio.

The paper presents how NetraMark’s proprietary NetraAI platform applies explainable, mathematically grounded artificial intelligence to identify patient subpopulations that drive therapeutic response in small, heterogeneous clinical-trial datasets. Using data from a National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) Phase II ketamine trial in treatment-resistant depression, NetraAI uncovered interpretable “Personas” or “Model Derived Subgroups (MDS)” that may inform precision-enrichment strategies across psychiatry and other therapeutic areas.

The research was co-authored by investigators from the NIMH, part of the U.S. National Institutes of Health, including Dr. Elizabeth D. Ballard and Dr. Carlos A. Zarate Jr., alongside scientists from NetraMark Corp. and academic collaborators. (NIMH participation does not imply endorsement by the U.S. Government.)

“Acceptance of this paper for publication by npj Digital Medicine affirms the progress we’ve made toward building an AI engine purpose-built for clinical trials. Our work demonstrates a data-driven methodology with meaningful improvements in performance and clinical interpretability,” said Dr. Joseph Geraci, Chief Scientific and Technical Officer of NetraMark.

Dr. Luca Pani, Chief Innovation and Regulatory Officer at NetraMark, added, "This publication bridges scientific innovation with the rigorous expectations of regulatory science. By embedding explainability, reproducibility, and traceability into its core, NetraAI provides regulators and clinical investigators with credible tools designed to support modern clinical trial design and decision-making.”

The study highlights how NetraAI’s integration of dynamical-systems modeling, long-range-memory feature learning, and its ability to augment large-language-model explainability can enhance clinical trial decision-making, reduce placebo interference, and optimize trial enrichment.

The peer-reviewed publication is available at https://www.nature.com/articles/s41746-025-02143-7 .

About NetraAI

In contrast to other AI-based methods, NetraAI is uniquely engineered to include focus mechanisms that separate small datasets into explainable and unexplainable subsets. Unexplainable subsets are collections of patients that can lead to suboptimal overfit models and inaccurate insights due to poor correlations with the variables involved. The NetraAI uses the explainable subsets to derive insights and hypotheses (including factors that influence treatment and placebo responses, as well as adverse events) providing the potential to increase the chances of a clinical trial success. Many other AI methods lack these focus mechanisms and assign every patient to a class, often leading to "overfitting" which drowns out critical information that could have been used to improve a trial's chance of success.

About NetraMark

NetraMark is a company focused on being a leader in the development of Generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen AI)/Machine Learning (ML) solutions targeted at the Pharmaceutical industry. Its product offering uses a novel topology-based algorithm that has the ability to parse patient data sets into subsets of people that are strongly related according to several variables simultaneously. This allows NetraMark to use a variety of ML methods, depending on the character and size of the data, to transform the data into powerfully intelligent data that activates traditional AI/ML methods. The result is that NetraMark can work with much smaller datasets and accurately segment diseases into different types, as well as accurately classify patients for sensitivity to drugs and/or efficacy of treatment.

For further details on the Company please see the Company’s publicly available documents filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval+ (SEDAR+).

