Aurigo Software Named to 2025 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurigo Software, the leading provider of capital planning and construction management software for public infrastructure and private owners, announced that it has been named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America for the fourth time.

This year’s Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

“We’re proud to be named to the Inc. 5000 again,” said Balaji Sreenivasan, CEO and founder of Aurigo Software. “This recognition reflects our team’s passion and our customers’ trust as we work to transform how America plans and delivers its infrastructure.”

Aurigo’s growth in 2025 was driven by a strong demand for its flagship platform, Masterworks, which helps infrastructure and facility owners manage large capital programs with greater insights, transparency, and efficiency. Building on this momentum, the company launched a powerful AI companion, Lumina, which transforms how users retrieve and analyze critical project data. Lumina offers two core modules: Lumina GPT (for intuitive natural-language search and AI-driven document summaries) and Lumina Analytics (for budget and schedule accuracy, risk detection, and actionable insights).

Additionally, the company launched Primus Plan, capital planning software custom-built for private facility owners (such as healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and data center operators). Primus offers an AI-powered framework for scoring and prioritizing projects, forecasting costs, modeling cash flows, quantifying ROI, and aligning decisions with real-time project data.

“Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company’s tenacity and clarity of vision,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn’t just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”

To view the complete list of Inc. 5000 winners and explore company profiles by industry, location, and more, visit www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About Aurigo Software

Aurigo builds software that helps build the world. Aurigo provides modern, cloud-based solutions for capital infrastructure and private owners to help plan with confidence, build with quality, and maintain their assets efficiently. With more than $450 billion of capital programs under management, Aurigo’s solutions are trusted by over 300 customers in transportation, water and utilities, healthcare, higher education, and government on over 40,000 projects across North America. Aurigo helps capital program executives make better decisions based on proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology. Aurigo is a privately held U.S. corporation headquartered in Austin, Texas, with global offices in Canada and India. Learn more at www.aurigo.com.

