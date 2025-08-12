Traliant Makes Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the Fifth Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traliant, a leader in online compliance training, today announced its inclusion on Inc. Magazine's list of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the United States for the fifth consecutive year. This milestone highlights Traliant’s sustained growth and its expanding impact on how organizations approach compliance training for today’s workforce.

“It’s a tremendous honor to once again be recognized by Inc. for our continued growth among a remarkable group of innovative companies,” said Mike Dahir, CEO of Traliant. “Being named to the Inc. 5000 for five consecutive years underscores our dedication to helping organizations meet evolving regulations, mitigate risk and build respectful, high-performing cultures while continuing to innovate how compliance training is delivered.”

The Inc. 5000 program provides a data-driven snapshot of America's most successful independent businesses, based on revenue growth over three years. Traliant first appeared on the list in 2021 at No. 234 overall and No. 29 in the software category and has stayed on the list every year since.

Traliant’s continued success is driven by its commitment to transforming compliance training into engaging, legally accurate and easily digestible learning experiences. The company’s modern approach ─ including TikTok-style microlearning, binge-worthy episodic videos and companion podcasts that offer deeper learning ─ not only ensures compliance but also elevates employees’ skills, fostering collaboration and productivity across organizations.

Award winners will be honored at the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 22–24 in Phoenix.

About Traliant

Traliant, a leader in compliance training, is on a mission to help make workplaces better, for everyone. Committed to a customer promise of “compliance you can trust, training you will love," Traliant delivers continuously compliant online courses, backed by an unparalleled in-house legal team, with engaging, story-based training designed to create truly enjoyable learning experiences.



Traliant supports over 14,000 organizations worldwide with a library of curated essential courses to broaden employee perspectives, achieve compliance and elevate workplace culture, including sexual harassment training, inclusion training, code of conduct training, and many more.



Backed by PSG, a leading growth equity firm, Traliant holds a coveted position on Inc.’s 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America for four consecutive years, along with numerous awards for its products and workplace culture. For more information, visit http://www.traliant.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

