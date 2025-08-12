ĕleeo brands Partners with AeroFlexx to Launch Boogie® Bubbling Vapor Bath in Innovative Packaging

WEST CHESTER, Ohio, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ĕleeo brands, parent company of Boogie®, Dapple® Baby and Earth Mama® brands, loves babies and their messes! They offer a portfolio of unique wellness products that help parents with their busy (and messy!) daily lives. That’s why ĕleeo is introducing Boogie Bubbling Vapor Bath in the innovative AeroFlexx Pak. By partnering with AeroFlexx, an industry leader in sustainable liquid packaging, Boogie will deliver moms and dads an easy-to-use, eco-friendly solution that adds a splash of fun to bath time while supporting a positive environmental impact.

The AeroFlexx Pak will redefine convenience in the baby care bath category with its self-closing top and mess-free design. The soft, lightweight and squeezable structure features a one-way self-sealing valve that eliminates spills while enabling an effortless, one-handed precise dispensing experience. Plus, its innovative airframe technology provides structure to the flexible packaging, allowing it to float in water, adding an extra element of fun to bath time.

“We are always seeking to bring innovative solutions to families, and the AeroFlexx Pak improves the convenience of our best-selling Boogie Vapor Bath. The packaging uses significantly less plastic than traditional bottles and ships easily without additional packing materials,” said Richard Palmer, ĕleeo brands CEO.

Boogie Vapor Bath helps soothe, comfort and relieve little ones when congestion, cold, flu and allergy symptoms are at their worst. This gentle, soothing and naturally-derived bubble bath releases boogie-busting vapors and is made with safe dilutions of eucalyptus and peppermint essential oils and without menthol, parabens and phthalates.

“We are excited to partner with ĕleeo to launch a package that simplifies bath time and delivers a sustainable solution for the baby care industry,” said Andrew Meyer, AeroFlexx CEO. “Every detail has been thoughtfully crafted, focusing on gentle, effective packaging and providing a superior packaging solution that makes a positive environmental impact.”

Boogie Vapor Bath in the AeroFlexx Pak is available for purchase on Amazon.

About ĕleeo brands:

ĕleeo brands is a collection of safe, effective, family-focused health and household brands that ensure a happier, healthier life is always within reach. The ĕleeo portfolio of brands includes three leading baby brands - Boogie, Dapple and Earth Mama. ĕleeo brands products are sold in major retailers including Target, Walmart, Amazon, Walgreens, CVS and Kroger.

Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, ĕleeo brands is a certified B-Corp with a focus on hiring individuals with barriers to employment.

About AeroFlexx:

AeroFlexx is a full-service liquid packaging company providing sustainable solutions to the marketplace. By combining the best attributes of flexible and rigid packaging into a single product offering, the technology is transforming the industry as it delivers a preferred consumer experience and creates significant brand value, all while introducing unprecedented sustainability benefits.

Headquartered in West Chester, Ohio, and part of the Innventure (NASDAQ:INV) family of companies, AeroFlexx provides packaging and manufacturing solutions in Europe, Southeast Asia, and the Americas. To learn more, visit www.aeroflexx.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

