American Rebel Light Beer Wins Big at Knoxville Nationals—Uniting Sprint Car Racing, Patriotism, and Retail Placements with Knoxville Nationals and Jason Meyers Racing Sponsorship

Nashville, TN, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Rebel Light Beer (www.americanrebelbeer.com) and American Rebel Beverages, a division of American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) (www.americanrebel.com) delivered a high-impact brand activation at the 2025 Knoxville Nationals, sprint car racing’s biggest stage. With over 25,000 fans in attendance, American Rebel Light Beer made its official Sprint Car debut, driving winning results both on the track with Jason Meyers Racing and in retail execution across Iowa.

Consumers enjoyed American Rebel Light Beer at the track, purchased it in local stores, and made it a top seller at the iconic Dingus Lounge—marking a winning weekend for Rebel Light, America’s fastest growing beer, on and off the dirt.





Sprint Car Strategy and Jason Meyers Racing Partnership with American Rebel Light Beer

American Rebel proudly partnered with Jason Meyers Racing, a two-time World of Outlaws champion and motorsports icon. Meyers’ team brought elite performance and fan excitement to Knoxville, reinforcing American Rebel’s commitment to excellence on and off the track.

“Jason Meyers Racing represents the grit, loyalty, and competitive spirit that defines our brand. American Rebel Beer is building something that Patriotic Racing Fans can rally behind— and enjoy at the track.”

— Andy Ross, CEO of American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

The weekend partnership between American Rebel Light Beer and Jason Myers Racing (“JMR”) was nothing short of phenomenal. JMR received countless comments on the car design and the American Rebel branding made an impact on and off the track. Fans and industry folks alike had nothing but positive things to say about the product – Rebel Light Beer – and it was clear the beer and the partnership with Jason Meyers Racing resonated with the Sprint Car community.

America’s Patriotic Beer – American Rebel Light - for America’s Most Loyal Fans

American Rebel Light Beer is a better-for-you, proudly American brew crafted for those who live with grit, freedom, and loyalty. Sprint Car fans are fiercely patriotic and deeply loyal—making them the ideal audience for our brand.

“Motorsports isn’t just a sponsorship—it’s our strategy. These fans are our people. We’re committed to turning race fans into lifelong American Rebel customers.”



— Andy Ross, CEO – American Rebel Holdings

“The Knoxville Nationals is the biggest stage in sprint car racing, and I’m proud to have represented American Rebel Light in front of that crowd. Thursday night was a great run for our team, and while Saturday didn’t go the way we hoped, the support from the fans and the brand was incredible. I’m grateful for the partnership and the opportunity to race with purpose.”

— Spencer Bayston, driver _ American Rebel Beer #14

Watch the full interview here: Post Race Interview

Retail and On-Premise Wins for Rebel Light Beer That Match the Racing Results

Top 5 Beer at Dingus Lounge during race week—Knoxville’s iconic fan hub

during race week—Knoxville’s iconic fan hub Retail presence across Hy-Vee, Casey’s, and independents —driving trial and repeat purchases

—driving trial and repeat purchases Strategic distribution with Mahaska —expanding reach and merchandising impact

—expanding reach and merchandising impact Thousands of new customers engaged through on-site sampling and fan activations

Track Results That Roared

American Rebel Beer-sponsored driver Spencer Bayston, racing under Jason Meyers Racing, delivered a standout performance:

3rd Place in Thursday’s Qualifying Feature

in Thursday’s Qualifying Feature 22nd Place in Saturday’s Championship A-Main

His grit on the track mirrored our brand’s spirit—and helped drive visibility across fans and media.





Consumer Momentum and Investor Value

Knoxville wasn’t just a race—it was a retail testbed. American Rebel Light Beer proved its ability to:

Convert fans into customers

Drive retail velocity in competitive environments

Expand distribution through strategic partnerships

Align brand with high-affinity audiences

Why Knoxville and Sprint Cars Matter

25,000+ fans from across the country

from across the country National media coverage and livestream reach

and livestream reach Cultural relevance in the heart of America’s motorsports community

in the heart of America’s motorsports community Sprint Car Racing is a grassroots sport with deep loyalty—perfect for brand building







American Rebel Light Beer is accelerating. With motorsports at the heart of our marketing engine, we’re building a brand that wins with fans, retailers, and shareholders alike.

