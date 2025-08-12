AvePoint Launches Enhanced Points-Based Global Partner Program to Drive Channel Growth

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvePoint (Nasdaq: AVPT), the global leader in data security, governance and resilience, today unveiled its modernized Global Partner Program, reinforcing its commitment to expanding its channel service delivery ecosystem and investing in partner growth. AvePoint’s new points-based system will accelerate growth by creating a supportive ecosystem that rewards active participation, tracks meaningful performance, and equips partners with the resources needed to succeed in the evolving service delivery market.

According to Canalys, managed IT services will outpace overall IT spending, expanding 12.6% to surpass US$600 billion, underscoring the strategic importance of this transition for both AvePoint and its partners. This shift is driven by significant growth for data security and governance, as organizations increasingly seek specialized expertise to secure their data, pursue AI readiness, and maintain compliance across multi-cloud environments.

The new points-based program is specifically designed to help AvePoint partners capitalize on this opportunity by rewarding the activities that drive success in these high-value service engagements. By focusing on engagement metrics rather than revenue alone, the program creates more predictable and sustainable pathways to partner profitability.

"Today’s channel landscape demands a more flexible approach that recognizes the diverse ways partners create value,” said Scott Sacket, Senior Vice President of Partner Strategy, AvePoint. "Our new points-based program acknowledges that successful partnerships are built on competency development, pre-sales engagement, and customer success in critical areas like data security. By rewarding these activities, we’re creating a framework that helps our partners transition to high-value service offerings while strengthening customer relationships.”

Key benefits of the new program include:

Rewarding Engagement, Not Just Revenue: The new program recognizes that AvePoint’s most engaged partners aren’t just proving themselves through resale revenue, but rather through behavior that demonstrates their engagement with and commitment to their relationship with AvePoint, such as partner development, pre-sales lead generation activities, and recurring, services-based revenue generation.

The new program recognizes that AvePoint’s most engaged partners aren’t just proving themselves through resale revenue, but rather through behavior that demonstrates their engagement with and commitment to their relationship with AvePoint, such as partner development, pre-sales lead generation activities, and recurring, services-based revenue generation. Flexible Path to Success: Partners advance through tiers based on engagement and expertise rather than revenue alone, enabling smaller but highly committed partners to access premium benefits and support, while also equipping larger partners with additional means to earn points such as renewal rates and co-marketing engagement.

Partners advance through tiers based on engagement and expertise rather than revenue alone, enabling smaller but highly committed partners to access premium benefits and support, while also equipping larger partners with additional means to earn points such as renewal rates and co-marketing engagement. Comprehensive Enablement: AvePoint now offers expanded access to technical resources, certifications, and sales enablement tools that help partners build recurring revenue streams and increase customer retention. In addition, higher-tier partners now have access to white glove benefits designed to deepen their relationship with AvePoint.

AvePoint now offers expanded access to technical resources, certifications, and sales enablement tools that help partners build recurring revenue streams and increase customer retention. In addition, higher-tier partners now have access to white glove benefits designed to deepen their relationship with AvePoint. Business Development Support: Advanced partners gain access to lead sharing, co-sell support, business investment funds, and dedicated solution engineering resources to accelerate market expansion in data security and governance solutions.

Advanced partners gain access to lead sharing, co-sell support, business investment funds, and dedicated solution engineering resources to accelerate market expansion in data security and governance solutions. Recognition and Rewards: Partners earn official certifications, speaking engagements, and opportunities to showcase their stories globally based on demonstrated expertise and customer success.



Early pilot program participants have already seen significant benefits from the new approach.

"As a new partner, joining AvePoint's program made perfect sense. It provided us with a clear, well-structured path and immediate rewards for onboarding, training, and sales activities, which was very motivating and reinforced the value of our relationship" said Timo Frank, Managing Director of Capricorn Consulting GmbH. "With transparent progression and robust technology supporting our customers, we look forward to continued growth together."

AvePoint’s new partner engagement model directly benefits end users, who receive more knowledgeable support, faster issue resolution, and access to specialized expertise as partners invest more deeply in training, certifications, and customer success initiatives.

The partner program enhancements represent the latest in a series of strategic investments AvePoint has made to strengthen its channel ecosystem throughout the year, including the acquisition of Ydentic, the next-generation Elements platform launch, and new data security and optimization features.

To learn more about AvePoint's Global Partner Program, visit https://www.avepoint.com/partners.

